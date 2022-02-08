Exacta Systems signs HHR agreement with Aurify Gaming

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it signed a License IP Agreement with Aurify Gaming, a Georgia-based gaming technology company.

Exacta Logo (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with Aurify gives our customers access to a new portfolio of game titles for their historical horse racing (HHR) facilities. We are excited to work with the Aurify team and eager to deploy their game content on our Exacta Connect system," commented Ross O'Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Exacta Systems.

"Entering the rapidly expanding HHR market is an exciting growth opportunity for Aurify," stated Brendan Mullins, Chief Technology Officer at Aurify. "It was important when looking for a technology partner that they offer the best-of-breed solution, and immediately it became obvious our first choice was Exacta Systems. We are thrilled to bring our unique game content to a whole new player base."

About Exacta Systems:

Exacta Systems is a leader in the historical horse racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best-of-breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second-to-none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

About Aurify Gaming:

Aurify creates first-class, high earning games for Class II, tribal and worldwide markets. Stunning artwork combined with compelling math models defines the Aurify style. A deep game library with unique mechanics delivers an unbeatable value proposition. Led by an experienced team of industry veterans, Aurify delivers exceptional customer service and satisfaction. For more information about Aurify Gaming, visit www.aurifygaming.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exacta Systems