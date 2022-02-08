GO NUTS ON GAME DAY WITH THE PLANTERS® BRAND AS KEN JEONG AND JOEL MCHALE FEED THE #PLANTERSALLORONE DEBATE

<span class="legendSpanClass">Fans can help decide the right way to eat</span><span class="legendSpanClass">PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts by heading to @MrPeanut on Twitter to cast their vote in favor of Team "All" or Team "One"</span>

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the makers of the PLANTERS® brand unveiled its Big Game ad with comedic duo Ken Jeong and Joel McHale cracking open the nuttiest snacking debate — how do you eat your PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts, all together or one at a time?

In the PLANTERS® brand Big Game ad, Jeong, Team "One," and McHale, Team "All," continue to go back and forth on the right way to eat PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts. Unable to come to an agreement, they take the debate to the internet to let America decide.

"As fans are getting their PLANTERS® brand snacks ready for the Big Game, my good friend and frenemy Joel and I are excited to be a part of the tasty debate of how to eat your mixed nuts," said Team "One" lead Ken Jeong. "I believe eating your mixed nuts one at a time is the right way to snack on your PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts so you can appreciate and savor each tasty nut to the fullest!"

On the other side of the debate, spearheading Team "All," Joel McHale said, "Ken seems to think one at a time is the right way, but I know that keeping your mixed nuts mixed is the true way to enjoy your PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts. Join the nutty debate and help me prove to Ken that all together is the right way to eat your mixed nuts."

This year's ad, created by VaynerMedia, will air just before halftime in select markets. Jeong and McHale will continue to poke fun at each other's PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts snacking choices and crack the "All or One" debate wide open.

"As our fans get ready for one of the most competitive sports championship games of the year, we want to keep the friendly competition going with a tasty debate we can all go nuts about," said Jaynee Dykes, senior brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "Without even realizing it, our fans eat their PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts either all together or one at a time. No matter which side of the debate you are on, enjoying delicious PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts together makes everyone a winner."

What Is Your PersoNUTality?

Nut lovers can analyze what their "All or One" choice says about themselves with the PLANTERS® brand persoNUTality quiz at persoNUTality.com. This first-of-its-kind nutty behavior assessment by the brand team was created alongside body language and human behavior expert Patti Wood. Fans can take this nutty quiz and share their results on social media to compare their persoNUTality with their friends and family to further feed the "All or One" debate.

Join the "All or One" Debate

Tune in and shellebrate the Big Game by grabbing a tin of PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts to help decide if you are Team "All" or Team "One" and keep an eye out for the new "Feed the Debate" ad to see the nutty debate unfold.

Fans can also join the #PlantersAllorOne debate on Twitter (@MrPeanut) to take a side before the Big Game.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Fans can help decide the right way to eat PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts by heading to @MrPeanut on Twitter to cast their vote in favor of Team “All” or Team “One” (PRNewswire)

The MR. PEANUT® character is packing his bags and preparing for his big move to his new home at Hormel Foods in Minnesota. To shellebrate his move to the land of 10,000 lakes, the legume is giving away 10 checks worth $10,000 each to reward Little Acts of Substance in his new home state this summer. (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

