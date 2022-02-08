Hapbee Announces Marketing Partnership with Veritone One

Veritone One will market Hapbee's products via various media channels including podcasts, YouTube and radio using AI-driven technology

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a marketing partnership with Veritone One, a leading full-service performance-based audio and influencer advertising agency and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI).

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.)

As part of Hapbee's growth strategy, the Company entered into this partnership to grow its user base and expand its reach to consumers looking to improve their wellness. Veritone One will provide near real-time actionable insights across multiple media types to drive the highest return on investment possible for Hapbee. Powered by aiWARE, the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence that orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, text, and other data sources into actionable intelligence, Veritone One will provide customizable near real-time reporting insights and visualizations. Clients of Veritone One will gain much needed actionable intelligence from their campaign performance, integrated media plans and creative delivery, providing unmatched transparency and efficacy.

"Given their unique ability to provide consumer reach through different types of digital media, we are excited to announce this partnership with Veritone One," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Veritone One can provide expansive reach to new consumers in the wellness space with their AI-powered technology. As a result, we believe that this partnership will enable us to raise more awareness about our products, resulting in increased brand visibility and a growing user base for Hapbee."

"Hapbee has a unique and one-of-a-kind wellness technology product that could benefit the lives of many if it reaches a wider audience," said Zeus Peleuses, Chief Growth Officer of Veritone and Co-Founder of Veritone One. "At Veritone One, we have worked with some of the world's most recognizable brands, and we have helped them optimize their media outreach. We plan to leverage our proprietary technology solutions in crafting and delivering a powerful message for Hapbee and assist them in completing their mission to help people enhance their mental wellness."

About Veritone One

Veritone One is a leading full-service performance-based audio and influencer advertising agency, creating native and traditional ads for the world's most recognizable brands. As one of the world's largest agencies, its expertise in media buying, planning and creative execution, coupled with its unmatched ability to track near real-time performance of advertisements through the Veritone Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, enables Veritone One to deliver ads with unmatched effectiveness in a way that's simple, scalable and trackable. Veritone One is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) which is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. To learn more, visit www.veritoneone.com .

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform provider aiming to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Headband, which is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signal blends designed to help improve users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and relaxation. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative, or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone or of Hapbee. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings and in Hapbee's TSXV filings. Although Veritone and Hapbee both believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or by Hapbee or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone and Hapbee undertake no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.