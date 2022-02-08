MacLean-Fogg announces launch of Threadstrong® line of Made-In-USA aftermarket wheel fasteners

DETROIT, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS), a leading supplier of original equipment automotive components, announces the launch of the Threadstrong® brand and accompanying ecommerce website www.Threadstrong.us.

"We are well known as the leading OEM supplier in North America for high performance, decorative wheel fasteners. It's always been frustrating to us to see the aftermarket flooded with inferior, low quality and potentially dangerous replacement wheel fasteners of unknown origin. So, we decided to do something about it." Said Brad Southwood, MFCS Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"No team is more knowledgeable about how to engineer and manufacture safe and durable wheel fasteners than the MacLean-Fogg team. We've been the leading supplier to many of the world's largest automakers for over 40 years. We want the aftermarket consumers to know that when they buy a Threadstrong® wheel fastener, they can trust it was made in the U.S.A to all of the needed safety specifications." Said Rob Whitney, President of the MFCS Fastener Division.

"A lot goes into wheel fasteners that the general consumer probably doesn't think about. Beyond just obvious considerations like material strength, corrosion resistance, and durability, there is a tremendous amount of engineering and quality control that goes into controlling the friction of the fastener's load bearing surface against the wheel. Too much friction and the wheel fastener will torque down while still being loose against the wheel, creating a potentially unsafe condition. Too little friction and the act of torqueing the nut down can overstretch the stud creating a wheel stud failure. Can you trust that the replacement nuts you see online or in retail stores have the proper friction and coatings needed to assure a safe clamp? Our benchmark testing shows significant inconsistencies. What we do know is that Threadstrong® wheel fasteners will be safe to install and will work in the stated application." Said Mark Raves, Director of Wheel Fastener Engineering for MFCS.

Threadstrong® wheel fasteners are available direct to consumers via www.Threadstrong.us e-commerce website and other select outlets.

Every Threadstrong® aftermarket wheel fastener is engineered and built in MFCS factories in Michigan and Illinois. The Threadstrong® brand is launching with a limited number of applications in both stainless steel and black appearance with new applications to be added soon. For more information, please visit www.Threadstrong.us or www.macleanfoggcs.com/Threadstrong. Media and other inquiries can reach us at mediarelations@macleanfogg.com.

About MacLean-Fogg Company

MacLean-Fogg Company is a worldwide enterprise with 28 global manufacturing facilities, annual sales of $1 billion (USD), and a workforce of over 3,000 dedicated employees. MacLean-Fogg operates through two primary businesses, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and MacLean Power Systems (MPS). MacLean-Fogg manufactures via forging, forming, molding, assembly, additive and other processes to serve the automotive, electrical power transmission and distribution, heavy duty truck and other industrial markets. Visit www.macleanfogg.com to learn more or contact us at mediarelations@macleanfogg.com.

