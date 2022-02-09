AMERCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RENO, Nev., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $281.5 million, or $14.35 per share, compared with net earnings of $183.0 million, or $9.33 per share, for the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, net earnings available to shareholders were $1,036.5 million, or $52.86 per share, compared with net earnings of $537.1 million, or $27.39 per share, for the same period last year.

"Productivity improvement is the name of the game," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Our technology is helping. Our vehicle acquisition future is muddled with low OEM production and the predicted demise of the internal combustion engine and migration to electric. We are bringing more newly constructed storage product online. This is a slow process and takes time."

Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $167.3 million or 21% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-Town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. Compared with the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and towing devices in the rental fleet.

Self-storage revenues increased $36.4 million , or 30% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 24%, or 95,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 10.2% to 83.6% from the third quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 95.7%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied foot. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 3.9 million net rentable square feet, with approximately 0.9 million of that coming on during the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Moving and Storage other revenues increased $30.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021 largely from increased moving and storage transactions within our U-Box program.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains on sales decreased $48.9 million . This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $6.9 million while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $60.6 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $4.9 million .

For the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, gross rental equipment capital expenditures totaled approximately $809 million compared with $547 million , proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $471 million compared with $430 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $783 million compared with $365 million , respectively.

Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $31.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher customer activity. The reduced fleet acquisition activity associated with COVID-19 and manufacturer supply chain issues during fiscal year 2021 and the first six months of fiscal year 2022 has contributed to the increased need for preventative maintenance this year.

Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $139.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $236.3 million and total costs and expenses increased $96.5 million .

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,344.2 million as of December 31, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million as of March 31 , 2021. During the quarter, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering at a weighted average interest rate of 2.71%. The notes funded in January 2022 .

On October 6, 2021 , we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on October 18, 2021 . The dividend was paid on October 29, 2021 .

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 975,552 $ 808,215 Self-storage revenues

159,424

123,024 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

75,402

74,586 Property management fees

9,651

8,765 Life insurance premiums

27,010

29,993 Property and casualty insurance premiums

25,618

19,933 Net investment and interest income

31,184

35,580 Other revenue

100,495

69,886 Consolidated revenue $ 1,404,336 $ 1,169,982

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 1,321,580 $ 1,085,281 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

403,853

264,004 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

29,820

26,640 Earnings from operations

9,657

11,491 Life insurance







Revenues

56,417

61,077 Earnings from operations

3,603

8,724 Eliminations







Revenues

(3,481)

(3,016) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(389)

(273) Consolidated Results







Revenues

1,404,336

1,169,982 Earnings from operations

416,724

283,946

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of December 31

582

532 Square footage as of December 31

48,836

44,948 Average monthly number of units occupied

483

388 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

83.6%

73.4% Average monthly square footage occupied

42,239

34,802

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 3,189,990 $ 2,393,530 Self-storage revenues

450,302

347,252 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

272,478

264,564 Property management fees

26,847

23,952 Life insurance premiums

84,628

91,958 Property and casualty insurance premiums

64,986

49,536 Net investment and interest income

102,963

85,895 Other revenue

349,252

225,440 Consolidated revenue $ 4,541,446 $ 3,482,127

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands) Moving and storage







Revenues $ 4,291,833

3,256,899 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

1,442,836

789,621 Property and casualty insurance







Revenues

82,815

62,947 Earnings from operations

34,078

24,338 Life insurance







Revenues

176,061

170,290 Earnings from operations

13,882

16,684 Eliminations







Revenues

(9,263)

(8,009) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(1,163)

(821) Consolidated Results







Revenues

4,541,446

3,482,127 Earnings from operations

1,489,633

829,822

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of December 31

582

532 Square footage as of December 31

48,836

44,948 Average monthly number of units occupied

465

369 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

82.6%

71.0% Average monthly square footage occupied

40,884

33,036

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

March 31,



2021

2021



(Unaudited)







(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,327,462 $ 1,194,012 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

230,437

224,426 Inventories and parts, net

166,588

105,577 Prepaid expenses

211,449

469,144 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,795,442

2,695,656 Investments, other

602,371

489,759 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

101,770

89,749 Other assets

41,146

47,730 Right of use assets – financing, net

692,814

877,038 Right of use assets - operating

79,450

92,505 Related party assets

56,231

35,395



7,305,160

6,320,991 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,264,742

1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,726,481

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

841,957

786,505 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

569,150

477,921 Rental trucks

4,425,113

3,909,724



12,827,443

11,413,668 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,544,525)

(3,083,053) Total property, plant and equipment, net

9,282,918

8,330,615 Total assets $ 16,588,078 $ 14,651,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 634,795 $ 645,575 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

5,397,856

4,668,907 Operating lease liability

79,334

92,510 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

1,003,895

997,701 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,302,591

2,161,530 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

9,610

12,420 Deferred income

43,352

42,592 Deferred income taxes, net

1,301,229

1,178,489 Total liabilities

10,772,662

9,799,724









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income

63,264

106,857 Retained earnings

5,965,486

4,958,359 Cost of common stock in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Total stockholders' equity

5,815,416

4,851,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,588,078 $ 14,651,606

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 975,552 $ 808,215 Self-storage revenues

159,424

123,024 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

75,402

74,586 Property management fees

9,651

8,765 Life insurance premiums

27,010

29,993 Property and casualty insurance premiums

25,618

19,933 Net investment and interest income

31,184

35,580 Other revenue

100,495

69,886 Total revenues

1,404,336

1,169,982









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

658,095

539,942 Commission expenses

105,155

86,891 Cost of sales

57,042

45,752 Benefits and losses

47,266

45,631 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

7,947

6,572 Lease expense

7,394

7,522 Depreciation, net of gains on disposal

103,736

152,602 Net losses on disposal of real estate

977

1,124 Total costs and expenses

987,612

886,036









Earnings from operations

416,724

283,946 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(280)

(247) Interest expense

(44,042)

(42,128) Fees on early extinguishment of debt

(956)

- Pretax earnings

371,446

241,571 Income tax expense

(89,980)

(58,586) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 281,466 $ 182,985 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 14.35 $ 9.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Nine Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 3,189,990 $ 2,393,530 Self-storage revenues

450,302

347,252 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

272,478

264,564 Property management fees

26,847

23,952 Life insurance premiums

84,628

91,958 Property and casualty insurance premiums

64,986

49,536 Net investment and interest income

102,963

85,895 Other revenue

349,252

225,440 Total revenues

4,541,446

3,482,127









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

1,968,698

1,606,687 Commission expenses

346,200

255,431 Cost of sales

193,448

159,516 Benefits and losses

139,194

130,660 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

23,520

19,012 Lease expense

22,482

20,995 Depreciation, net of gains on disposal

361,201

455,711 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

(2,930)

4,293 Total costs and expenses

3,051,813

2,652,305









Earnings from operations

1,489,633

829,822 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(840)

(740) Interest expense

(122,765)

(122,174) Fees on early extinguishment of debt

(956)

- Pretax earnings

1,365,072

706,908 Income tax expense

(328,533)

(169,832) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 1,036,539 $ 537,076 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 52.86 $ 27.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of December 31, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













December 31,

March 31,













2021

2021





December 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment





2021

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted





(Unaudited)







(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















Land $ 1,264,742 $ - $ 1,264,742 $ 1,075,813

Buildings and improvements

5,726,481

-

5,726,481

5,163,705

Furniture and equipment

841,957

14,732

856,689

808,821

Rental trailers and other rental equipment

569,150

173,940

743,090

681,515

Rental trucks

4,425,113

1,243,830

5,668,943

5,403,822

Subtotal

12,827,443

1,432,502

14,259,945

13,133,676

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,544,525)

(739,688)

(4,284,213)

(3,926,023)

Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 9,282,918 $ 692,814 $ 9,975,732 $ 9,207,653















March 31,











2021



March 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment



2021

Financing

Adjusted



(In thousands)





Property, plant and equipment, at cost











Land $ 1,075,813 $ - $ 1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,163,705

-

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

786,505

22,316

808,821 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

477,921

203,594

681,515 Rental trucks

3,909,724

1,494,098

5,403,822 Subtotal

11,413,668

1,720,008

13,133,676 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,083,053)

(842,970)

(3,926,023) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 8,330,615 $ 877,038 $ 9,207,653

