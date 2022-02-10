BigID Announces New Board Member Alongside Recent Strategic Technology Investments from Splunk, ServiceNow, and HPE Former International CIO and Head of Digital Transformation at Morgan Stanley, Sigal Zarmi, Joins BigID's Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced the appointment of financial services executive Sigal Zarmi, to its Board of Advisors ("the Board").

Ms. Zarmi is an award-winning Chief Information Officer (CIO) and former International CIO and head of Digital Transformation at Morgan Stanley, having previously held senior technology positions at GE Capital, and PWC as well. She currently serves on two public company boards, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) and Hashicorp (NASDAQ: HCP) as well as DataRobot (private).

"I am very excited to join the strong team at BigID. With the proliferation of data across many platforms, data resilience across the business has become a critical issue for many organizations," said Sigal Zarmi "BigID's solutions - from their discovery foundation to the apps that span across security, governance, and privacy - are the key to data hygiene and governance."

With over 35 years of experience in driving large scale digital transformation, technology operations, strategic planning, and talent development, Sigal is an expert in how technology increases revenue and improves an organization's efficiency and effectiveness. In addition to her board roles, she is a Senior Advisor at Morgan Stanley and BCG, acting as a trusted strategic advisor to CEOs, CFOs, CIOs on digital transformation, disruptive technologies, cyber and workforce planning.

"We got to know Sigal in our previous work with Morgan Stanly, and appreciated her innovative thinking and leadership. We're delighted to welcome Sigal to the BigID Board at this critical time as we enter our next phase of growth." said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "Sigal's history of delivering results, innovative thinking, and expertise in the digital transformation space are an ideal fit for BigID."

