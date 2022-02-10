Jasper Health Names Brad Fluegel and Lisa Suennen to its Advisory Council

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health , a first-of-its-kind cancer care navigation and experience platform, today announced the appointment of digital healthcare visionaries Brad Fluegel, former SVP, Chief Healthcare Commercial Market Development Officer for Walgreens and Lisa Suennen, Managing Partner, Venture Valkyrie, LLC and advisor to several venture fund and companies, to its Advisory Council. The two will join current advisors Dr. J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, MD, MACP, Amy Low, Dr. Zuri Murrell, MD, FASCRS, Norman C. Selby, and Matthew Zachary.

Jasper Health is a care guidance, navigation, and experience platform that streamlines and simplifies every aspect of cancer care. As the groundswell grows to improve the cancer care experience , Jasper Health is poised to respond with innovative solutions that improve the lives of people living with and after cancer.

"I'm excited to join the Jasper Health Advisory Council and start working with the tremendous team that is demonstrating improved outcomes by providing personalized wrap-around care using data insights and an intelligent recommendation engine," said Brad Fluegel. "I see an opportunity to extend the company's unique approach to health plan, hospitals, and employer customers, and scale the number of lives that can be improved using the Jasper Health platform."

"The convergence of technology, data and personalized services can make a meaningful difference for people with cancer. I'm excited by what Jasper Health is doing with its platform to bring this difference to people in a scalable, approachable way," said Lisa Suennen. "The Jasper Health leadership team has deep digital health expertise, but more importantly, extensive experience connecting it to consumers and clinicians in ways that can improve the lives of people living with and surviving cancer."

"Bringing Brad and Lisa onboard will be a significant growth accelerator for Jasper Health. Having spent years working for Brad as an executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance and as a Board member for Fitbit, I know he will bring wisdom to our strategy and help connect Jasper Health to the broader healthcare ecosystem," said Adam Pellegrini, co-founder and CEO of Jasper Health. "I am also extremely excited Lisa Suennen, the Venture Valkyrie, is joining us as an adviser. I have followed her leadership in the healthcare industry for years and always trust her amazing insight and guidance. Both of these leaders will be instrumental in helping to shape and execute on the next evolution of Jasper Health."

Jasper Health is a digital guiding, navigation, and engagement experience that improves the lives of people living with cancer, those at high risk for cancer, and their caregivers. Its all-in-one oncology platform provides psychosocial support interventions while enabling connected care with the broader healthcare system. Our team includes seasoned leaders with decades of experience in digital health, clinical care, data science, and consumer engagement. Founded at Redesign Health, a company that powers innovation in healthcare, we believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. To learn more, visit https://www.hellojasper.com/solutions .

