The largest boating and fishing retailer is setting sail to educate and inspire veteran boaters and newcomers alike on all things water

West Marine Announced as Miami International Boat Show Presenting Sponsor The largest boating and fishing retailer is setting sail to educate and inspire veteran boaters and newcomers alike on all things water

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine, America's largest retailer of supplies for the sailing and saltwater boating & fishing communities, is helping to ensure years of safe and fun boating for current and prospective boat owners as the official presenting sponsor of the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, taking place February 16-20, 2022. As the largest retailer catering to sailing, saltwater boating and fishing communities, West Marine will be located in booth 3512 during the show to remind fans they have a resource in the brand through its sponsorship and participation at the largest boat and yacht event in the world.

West Marine logo (PRNewswire)

"Our product experts are eager to educate and assist current and future boaters in outfitting their boat or helping prepare them for their next water adventure," said Chief Executive Officer at West Marine Eric Kufel. "West Marine is the place to go for all your water needs, which is why attendees of the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show can visit West Marine to expand their knowledge on how to enjoy the water through sailing, boating, fishing, kayaking and more."

West Marine is dedicated to taking care of the needs of boaters and anglers with its 120,000+ products, including the latest in safety gear which will be showcased at this year's show.

Attendees can look to West Marine in the electronics section, booth 3512, for the following amenities aimed at educating, outfitting and inspiring them:

Daily vendor demonstrations

Industry and product experts on site to answer any questions and provide helpful pointers

Order availability for the latest equipment and accessories in boating electronics and gear

Strategically-sourced electronics specials on hand for sale

Leading industry influencers and leaders to connect with daily

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with West Marine for the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show," said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. "Not only does West Marine reflect the boat show's commitment to best-in-class marine products, but our partnership exemplifies the ethos of the Discover Boating brand and the show at large to bring in new boating enthusiasts to enjoy the most innovative marine products and accessories our show has to offer."

For more information about West Marine, please visit https://www.westmarine.com/, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on water experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Marine