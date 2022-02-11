Announcing The 2022 Edison Awards: Innovations and Innovators Designing The Future

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Thomas Edison Birthday, The Edison Awards is excited to announce our cohort of 2022 finalist-winners. Congratulations are in order, as over the last 35 years, receiving an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades denoting innovative success. Given our mission to recognize, honor and foster innovation and innovators creating a positive impact in our communities, this year's finalists exceed expectations—representing 131 world-class products and services originating from 16 nations.

The complete list of finalists is showcased at https://edisonawards.com/finalists2022.php

Edison Universe Executive Director, Frank Bonafila remarks, "We remain impressed by the reach of Edison's innovative spirit, and grateful to the dedicated men and women who passionately produce such advanced solutions."

Hosted by journalist Miles O'Brien of PBS NewsHour, we are excited to hold the event at the Luminary Hotel and Caloosa Sound Convention Center, in Ft. Myers, Florida, April 20-22, 2022. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness game changing new products and services while learning from several of today's greatest innovators. Innovators such as our 2022 Edison Achievement Award Honorees, Carmichael Roberts, Material Impact, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Bracken Darrell, Logitech.

For more information about the Edison Awards, Edison Universe, attending our event, or a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com . The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

