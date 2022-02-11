DoubleLine Publishes Paper on Investment Opportunities in Commercial Mortgage Loans

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine.com has published a new research paper, "Commercial Mortgage Loans: Asset-Class Opportunities and Relative Value," authored by Morris Chen, senior portfolio manager and head of the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) team at DoubleLine Capital LP, and Robert Stanbrook, Chris Fagan and Yoni Schwade.

To read the paper, please click on this link: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Commercial-Mortgage-Loans-Asset-Class-Opportunities-February-2022.pdf

The paper explores the merits of commercial mortgage loans (CML) as investments. Actively managed investments in this $4 trillion asset class, the authors write, "can serve to diversify and enhance yields within investment portfolios. The asset class, characterized by stable and predictable income, has proved a provider of compelling risk-adjusted returns relative to other major fixed income asset classes."

DoubleLine's CRE team has extensive experience investing in CMLs and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) across its $13.1 billion CMBS/CRE portfolio. From the founding of DoubleLine, the CRE team has worked to create a vertically integrated platform encompassing in-house loan origination, credit underwriting and asset management. Since entering the CML space in 2014, the firm has originated or acquired over $1.7 billion in CML assets with a strong loan performance track record and is also an issuer of its own CRE collateralized loan obligations.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine provides its services through investment advisers registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. As of the Dec. 31 close of the fourth quarter of 2021, DoubleLine managed $134 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. News media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

