Aptitude named category leader in Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for IFRS 17/LDTI Compliance: Accounting Systems, 2022

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, specialist provider of finance transformation and automation software, has been named category leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for IFRS 17/LDTI Compliance: Accounting Systems, 2022. Aptitude also recently won the IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems category award in the recent Chartis Research 2022 RiskTech100® Report.

Apra Sekhon, Chief Innovation Officer, CAA Club Group remarks, 'IFRS 17 is the most complex standard to hit the industry so it's great to see our chosen vendor, Aptitude, recognized as a leader in the space. We selected the Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution in 2020 due to the strength of references, the completeness of the offering and the specialist nature and focus of their organization. We are very pleased with how the project has progressed.'

Jeremy Suddards, Aptitude CEO comments, 'The IFRS 17 standard touches almost every aspect of an Insurer's business. We are pleased that Chartis Research has recognized the fact that the Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution addresses the many requirements of the standard including the complexity of calculations, the need to centralize finance and actuarial data and out-of-the-box accounting templates to speed implementation and reduce risk, all while allowing Insurers to build a foundation for finance transformation.'

'Aptitude Software is a category leader in Chartis' RiskTech Quadrant for IFRS 17 Accounting Systems for 2022', said Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis. 'This reflects its strong capabilities in the key structural components of sophisticated accounting systems, including general ledger integration, multi-standard support and subledger functionality.'

Aptitude's IFRS 17 Solution is the most mature solution on the market and is the solution of choice for many insurers across the globe including FWD, Aviva, PALIG, CAA and many others. Differentiators include over 20 years of built-in, insurance-specific IP – calculations, business events, processes, and templated disclosures – which accelerate and derisk the implementation process. Aptitude IFRS 17 Comply is a simplified, pre-configured version of the Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, designed for Insurers that are looking for a faster, more standardized path to IFRS 17 compliance, while laying the foundation for future transformation projects. Aptitude IFRS 17 Comply clients include wefox, Guardrisk, and Hollard Insurance Company.

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that enable finance professionals to run their global businesses, forecast decision outcomes and comply with complex regulations. Uniquely combining deep finance expertise and IP rich technology, Aptitude gives finance leaders the tools they need to transform their business and achieve their ambitions. Aptitude is proud to have served the office of finance for over 20 years, delivering financial control and insight to create a world of financial confidence for our global clients. Headquartered in London and with a North American presence in Boston, Redwood and Toronto, Aptitude Software is an operating company of Aptitude Software Group plc. For more information, please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com

About Chartis Research:

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

