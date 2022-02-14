Argentina's National Wine Harvest Festival Returns to Mendoza Wine Region

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentina's annual National Wine Harvest Festival (Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia), ranked one of the world's top ten harvest festivals by National Geographic and held in tribute to grape harvest workers, returns this year from March 6-9, 2022 after a virtual-only event in 2021. Wine enthusiasts and fans of Argentine wines will be able to enjoy a variety of events, featuring a cultural extravaganza with performances by actors, dancers, acrobats and musicians in an open-air amphitheater.

Image Credit: Visit Argentina (PRNewswire)

Argentina's National Wine Harvest Festival returns to Mendoza this year, after a virtual-only experience in 2021.

This year's festival will consist of the classic parades, such as a night parade with illuminated floats, street bands, gaucho traditions, the election of the Queen of the Vendimia, and comparsas – samba groups typical of carnival celebrations that compete with their own hymns, orchestras and dancers.

Shows will also be held at the Frank Romero Day Greek Amphitheater in Mendoza's General San Martín Park each evening from March 7-9, 2022. The show's main performance titled "Blue Symphony for the New Wine" will feature over one thousand artists on stage. Numerous other artists from across the province of Mendoza and throughout Argentina will also be performing over three nights, including Argentina's legendary rock pianist Fito Páez and the Mendoza Philharmonic Orchestra. Ticket prices for the show on March 7 range from 200 to 600 ARS (about $2 to $6 USD). For the shows on March 8 and 9, tickets are 180 ARS (about $1.75 USD). Tickets will go on sale in early March at different locations in the city of Mendoza or can be booked online at www.entradaweb.com.ar. The shows will also be live streamed at https://festivalvillamaria.com/festivales-y-fiestas/fiesta-vendimia-mendoza/en-vivo/online

Wine Tourism

Argentina is the world's fifth largest wine producer and Mendoza is Argentina's largest wine producing province, accounting for over 70% of the country's total wine production. Some of Mendoza's top wine labels are highly acclaimed around the world and are true ambassadors for the quality and distinction of Argentine wines.

One of the Great Wine Capitals, Mendoza is located in western Argentina, at the foothills of the Andes, an hour and a half's flight from Buenos Aires.

Mendoza's wine route allows wine enthusiasts to visit over 130 wineries in the region that are open to visitors – from boutique wineries specializing in small artisanal productions to some of Argentina's largest and best-known wineries – as well as museums, tasting rooms, manor houses and estancias. Stringent health and safety protocols have been implemented throughout Mendoza to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Argentina is world famous for its Malbec, but Mendoza also produces a wide range of other varietals of red and white wines including Bonarda, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah in reds as well as Chardonnay, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc and Torrontés for white wines.

Additional information on travel to Argentina and to Mendoza is available at: www.argentina.travel

About INPROTUR

INPROTUR, Argentina's National Institute for Tourism Promotion, also known as Visit Argentina, is a public-private entity responsible for promoting international travel to Argentina and for positioning Argentina as a global tourism destination. INPROTUR develops and executes promotional action plans in different global markets, and conducts research and analysis of travel trends and market behavior in different source markets in order to position Argentina as a desirable destination in those markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INPROTUR