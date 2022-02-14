Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health services company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) announced today that Eric Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Evernorth, will present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on March 7, 2022 through a virtual webcast.

Cigna's presentation is expected to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page and events link on www.cigna.com.

To listen to this presentation live on the Internet, visit www.cigna.com at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary audio software.

