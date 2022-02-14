HopeWest to Employ Full Line of TRHC's CareVention HealthCare Offerings to Support PACE Startup

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, has signed an agreement with HopeWest to implement the full line of TRHC's CareVention HealthCare™ PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) services, including risk adjustment, personalized medication safety and pharmacy services, PACE consulting, electronic health record technology implementation, and third party administration.

HopeWest, a non-profit hospice, palliative care, and grief support organization, went live with its new PACE on October 1, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado. The PACE-specific offerings from CareVention HealthCare strengthen HopeWest's program from the start of its services.

"CareVention HealthCare's technical support and breadth of PACE-focused services have been essential to our successful launch," said Christy Whitney Borchard, President and CEO of HopeWest. "We have a long history with the team at Tabula Rasa and there is no one I trusted more to help us with the right combination of comprehensive services to start and grow a successful PACE in our community."

The CareVention HealthCare team has decades of experience and knowledge related to PACE. This expertise combined with CareVention HealthCare's comprehensive services simplifies the PACE start-up process and helps refine and perfect PACE operations as they evolve.

"The agreement with HopeWest continues to build on our momentum in the PACE industry," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "Our strong commitment to PACE has helped us become a trusted partner for organizations at every phase of PACE development, from exploring the feasibility and launching a new PACE program to optimizing ongoing operations."

CareVention HealthCare's technical assistance team guided HopeWest through the process for PACE state approval. To learn more about TRHC and its PACE solutions, visit us online here.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

