LOGISTEC Receives Signal Mutual's Executive Leadership Award for Safety in Cargo Handling

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading North American marine services provider LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") received Signal Mutual's Francis R. Sharp Executive Leadership Award for Safety. Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring inc. accepted the award at the Signal Mutual Annual General Meeting. This award recognizes an executive who has spearheaded the promotion of health and safety within his organization and demonstrated a commitment to preventing workplace incidents through integrated safety initiatives.

Logistec Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications) (PRNewswire)

"I am honoured and humbled to receive this award on behalf of the entire LOGISTEC team," said Mr. Corrigan. "Every day is an opportunity to identify concrete actions and processes to improve the safety of our operations. We are on a journey toward our goal of zero injuries and incidents and it is up to all of us as a team to build upon our culture of safety at LOGISTEC and to continue looking out for each other."

Richard Lubert, SVP, Safety & Member Performance for Signal Mutual stated, "Rodney's personal visibility and commitment to safety symbolizes a model that other executives can emulate along their own safety journey. Rodney's outstanding commitment is a credit to LOGISTEC and it is through his dedication to safety that his teams are kept safe while at work and return home to their families each day."

ABOUT LOGISTEC CORPORATION

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, site remediation, dredging and dewatering, soils and materials management, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

ABOUT SIGNAL MUTUAL

Signal is dedicated to the service and support of its employer Members, who own the Mutual and hold the right to vote on changes to the association's By-Laws. It is a Bermuda-domiciled, non-profit mutual organization, authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a group self-insurer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications