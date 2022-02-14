PEAK Event Services Announces Nichole Wardle as Vice President of Sales

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK Event Services, the Northeast's leading tent and event rental provider, announced today that it has named Nichole Wardle as Vice President of Sales - Core Division. Wardle will lead PEAK's sales and business development efforts.

Nichole Wardle has been named Vice President of Sales - Core Division at PEAK Event Services. As VP of Sales, Wardle will lead PEAK’s sales and business development efforts throughout the northeast. (PRNewswire)

Wardle joins PEAK with 20 years of sales and marketing expertise in the event and entertainment industry. Prior to joining PEAK, she played an integral role in the development of the Longwood Venues & Destinations brand where she was the Head of Sales & Marketing, overseeing revenue growth, data analysis, and creating structure during new venue acquisitions. Her leadership style focuses strongly on client relationships, team development, creating efficiencies and pushing the industry forward.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a team that already feels like coming home to family," said Wardle. "Being a client for the past 14 years I've watched the growth of the PEAK Event Services brand intimately. Now couldn't be a better time in my career to jump right in and analyze things from the other side."

Wardle has worked on hundreds of notable events across the east coast including movie productions, political campaigns, celebrity weddings, major city fundraisers, multi-day corporate events and more. She also spent time in Chicago and New York as Vice President of Private Events & Catering with the 16 On Center brand opening restaurants, food halls and concert venues.

"Throughout the years Nichole and I have worked together on many projects both as colleagues and as supply chain partners," said Jennifer Gullins, President and CEO of PEAK Event Services. "She's an out-of-the-box thinker, with bold ideas and a data driven management style that will help us to continue to reshape this business during the post-pandemic recovery. I'm excited for the opportunity to work with her again."

"I am thrilled to be back on the east coast to have the opportunity to work alongside Jennifer Gullins for a second time in my career," said Wardle. "She is a long-time industry confidant and overall well-respected leader you want to do big things with. I'm very excited to see what the future holds."

Notably, Wardle has taught adjunct at the University of Rhode Island for the Public Relations department where she mentored students and got them excited about careers in event management. She has also spoken on local and national panels about topics related to event trends and, earlier in her career, was named "Top 40 Under 40" by Providence Business News.

About PEAK: With over 70 years of experience in the event industry, PEAK Event Services is New England's leading tent and event rental resource. PEAK's goal of offering customers a full portfolio of unmatched products has been enhanced in recent years with the additional acquisitions of Table Toppers of Newton, Reserve Modern Event Rental, JG Willis, Be Our Guest and Newport Tent Company.

PEAK makes it easy for clients to plan, design and execute events. With five showrooms across New England, and more combined experience and expertise than any other event and tent rental company in the region, PEAK's people have established relationships with the area's most respected event planners, caterers, corporations, and venues. PEAK's unmatched selection of items—from tents and furniture to glassware and linens—create behind-the-scenes magic. PEAK is more than a rental company—they're a collaborative team with round-the-clock dedication to their customers.

