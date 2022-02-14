Penske Logistics Associate Cristy Sinclair Named Supply Chain Rock Star by Food Logistics Magazine

READING, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics magazine has named Cristy Sinclair, director of food safety for Penske Logistics, a recipient of the 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award. The honor recognizes influential individuals whose achievements, hard work and vision have helped shape the cold food supply chain.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewswire)

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, stated: "Within the last 18 months or so, the cold food chain has seen a lot of rock stars rise to the occasion. These rock stars developed platforms, integrated automation and led teams through disruption after disruption."

Sinclair is the company's first-ever food safety director. Since joining Penske in 2016, she constructed a comprehensive food safety program that supports the organization's warehousing and dedicated contract carriage product lines. She oversaw the first-time implementation of all applicable elements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Sinclair also spearheaded the company through a Certified Cold Carrier certification with the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA).

"Congratulations to Cristy for receiving this honor from Food Logistics magazine," said Marc Althen, president, Penske Logistics. "During the pandemic, Cristy's hard work and dedication have been instrumental in guiding our customers through the myriad enhanced safety protocols that were needed to serve the general public effectively. Her extensive knowledge of food safety has been a valuable asset to our company."

Penske Logistics provides food and beverage solutions with fresh, on-time delivery, every time. Among the ways that these solutions are achieved: Via temperature-controlled supply chain; flexible vendor pickups and just-in-time deliveries; sophisticated equipment tracking; a keen understanding of store and vendor requirements; delivery coordination between vendors, distribution centers and stores; and local sourcing of the freshest products.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Logistics