QDOBA Mexican Eats® Hosts Second Annual "QDOBA for Kindness" Celebration This Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant Spices Things Up with a Buy One, Get One Free Promotion for All Rewards Members and a Chance to Support No Kid Hungry Campaign

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, today announced the return of its popular "QDOBA for Kindness" promotion, which kicks off on Monday, Feb. 14. Building on QDOBA's 12-year history of engaging with fans to create positive connections on Valentine's Day—and sweeten the pot with a flavorful "Buy One Get One Free" (BOGO) offer—the brand continues to spread love and encourage random acts of kindness on Valentine's Day.

QDOBA for Kindness returns with a Buy One, Get One Free entrée that's available exclusively to QDOBA Rewards members. This loveable, craveable offer will be loaded into members' Rewards wallets right away. Guests who aren't yet Rewards members can join the recently revamped program in advance of or on Feb. 14, by texting JOIN to 73622 or by visiting qdoba.com/rewards.

In addition, all guests are invited to join QDOBA in support of No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger in the U.S, by making a donation in-store or online with their purchase from Feb. 14 – 20. QDOBA will match up to $10,000 in donations made during this period. Finally, guests are encouraged to spread kindness throughout the week by adding flavor to someone's day in any number of ways: give a genuine compliment; give an entrée to someone in need; or post an inspiring note on social media with #QDOBAforKindness—and tag a friend to keep the kindness going!

"We're excited to bring more flavor to 2022 by rewarding guests with free food while also doing our part to feed those in need around the country," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "With our special BOGO offer, our guests are also encouraged to spread Valentine's Day love by enjoying dinner with their significant other, partner in crime, best friend – whomever it may be. It's been a challenging few years, so let's spread kindness and love to celebrate better days ahead."

The "QDOBA for Kindness" promotion is available at all participating QDOBA restaurant locations and can also be ordered for delivery via QDOBA.com or the QDOBA app. To download the app, visit the iTunes App Store or Google Play. To learn more about the recently enhanced QDOBA Rewards program, please visit www.QDOBA.com/rewards .

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease, or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes. For three years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

