Saitama Announces Sponsorship of UFC Fighter Islam Makhachev

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saitama, one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency and community-driven platforms, announced that it has signed a sponsorship deal with UFC Fighter Islam Makhachev.

UFC Fighter Islam Makhachev training while wearing a shirt of his sponsor, cryptocurrency Saitama LLC (PRNewswire)

"We wanted Islam Makhachev to become an ambassador for Saitama because he is a great UFC fighter. He is disciplined and overall, a very respectful man both inside and outside of the UFC cage," said Aaron Malik, developer at Saitama. "This sponsorship is a great opportunity for Saitama to connect with UFC fans and consumers worldwide as more and more people learn the benefits and opportunities that crypto-currencies provide."

Makhachev is a Russian professional mixed martial artist and former Sambo competitor who currently competes in the lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He is currently ranked #4 in the UFC lightweight rankings. With a winning streak of nine fights and spending time training with teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Makachev is a promising fighter.

"With the impressive rate that Saitama is growing, I feel great about collaborating with them and sharing their brand with more people to invest in the currency early," said Islam Makhachev. "I appreciate Saitama's confidence in my skills, and I look forward to serving as a strong endorsement of this token and its leadership team now, and in the future."

Saitama has been growing rapidly in the cryptocurrency industry, even introducing their own smart wallet, Saitamask. This will allow investors from any level to be in control by serving as a one-stop shop where users can connect their payment system of choice and be able to buy, sell, transfer, and swap without leaving the mobile app.

Makhachev's next fight will be on February 26, 2022. It will be at this fight that his sponsorship with Saitama will be first revealed at an event.

About Saitama:

Saitama is a fast-growing cryptocurrency and community-driven platform with a mission to promote financial well-being by empowering people of all ages and cultures to be in control of their money and create their own wealth opportunities. The $SAITAMA token is built on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) with a smart code that makes it safe to invest and beneficial to hold. Saitama believes that transparency is a key factor for the success and longevity of its project and therefore is committed to a series of measures aimed at making Saitama the most transparent project in the alt-crypto market. More info at: Saitamatoken.com.

Saitama Logo - saitamatoken.com (PRNewsfoto/Saitama) (PRNewswire)

