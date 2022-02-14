Samsara Luggage Enters the Metaverse with First NFT that will Debut on Desperate ApeWives Samsara Luggage's first NFT collaboration with Desperate ApeWives marks the travel and lifestyle company's first brand ambassadorship in the metaverse space.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML), maker of innovative travel products, debuts its first NFT (non-fungible token) on Desperate ApeWives, a leading NFT community. The new NFT named "Sam" is inspired by the sleek, modern style and passion for adventure that the brand embodies. Sam is the company's first NFT Brand Ambassador and will be included in the upcoming marketing campaign for Samsara's newest collection anticipated to launch in the second quarter of 2022. This is the first of many NFTs that will be designed for the metaverse digital ecosystem.

Say hi to Sam! NFT by Samsara (PRNewswire)

"Samsara continues to adapt and innovate in a time where technology is rapidly evolving at a faster pace than ever," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder & CEO, Samsara Luggage. "The new metaverse digital ecosystem represents the next intersection between technology and retail. We are thrilled to be able to work with Desperate ApeWives to create an NFT collection that will allow us to meet our customers in this new digital space."

Desperate ApeWives (DAW) is an innovative lifestyle brand that bridges the digital and physical world. DAW is an inclusive and engaged community united by a collection of 10,000 NFTs of unique female apes inspired by influential trends. NFTs have been trending across all industries as businesses prepare their entry into the virtual world. The metaverse market is projected to reach nearly $42 billion globally by 2026 according to research firm Strategy Analytics. The global NFT market garnered almost $41 billion in transaction volume in 2021.

"The metaverse is a blank canvas that allows us to bring original creativity to this new virtual space," says The Gardener, Co-founder, Desperate ApeWives. "We were thrilled to collaborate with Samsara and create an NFT that represents their brand and extend the travel experience to the metaverse. It's an exciting time for companies and artists as they become the creators of the new metaverse world."

Samsara Luggage continues to develop new digital marketing assets for the upcoming launch of its next collection of smart luggage. The company's newest collection – scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2022 – has evolved to adapt to the changing travel landscape despite the interruptions to the global supply chain. Samsara's Next Gen smart carry-on was initially received with enthusiasm and anticipation by the press after its unveiling at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara," "Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam is a part of Samsara Direct, a new business model initiated in response to the travel restrictions enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsara Direct leverages the company's established digital assets and manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer additional consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

