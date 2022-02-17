TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, recently analyzed the data from users of the iBloodPressure monitoring device and data platform for hypertension. The data showed that 71 percent of the patients with elevated levels of hypertension saw a reduction after only 3-½ months of using the iBloodPressure.

Smart Meter (PRNewsfoto/Smart Meter) (PRNewswire)

Smart Meter's Cellular iBloodPressureTM Reduces Hypertension in 71 percent of Patients

The iBloodPressure is a cellular-connected blood pressure monitoring system that automatically transmit blood pressure data to a remote patient monitoring system or electronic health record (EHR) system (including PointClickCare). This provides more accurate tracking of blood pressure data and saves staff time in healthcare facilities by not having to manually write down or input results.

During the 14 weeks that results were noted, 88 percent of the participants who had the highest levels of blood pressure readings (Stage II) saw a reduction in blood pressure levels and 75 percent of them stepped down one stage or more. Even the participants who started at a lower level of high blood pressure (Stage I), saw improvements, with 71 percent seeing a reduction in their results and 50 percent stepping down one stage or more.

"Using the cellular-connected iBloodPressure to track trends in a patient's blood pressure is easy in any setting and provides greater access to the data for both the provider and the patient," said Casey Pittock, Smart Meter CEO. "This ease-of-use improves patient engagement so that the patient will utilize the device as prescribed by their provider, which leads to better health outcomes."

Smart Meter's iBloodPressure is being utilized in many healthcare settings, including remote patient monitoring programs by physicians, long-term care facilities and home care providers.

"We have seen great results with iBloodPressure from the many physician practices our Remote Patient Monitoring Platform and services support", said Samson Magid, CEO of HealthSnap. "The health care professionals we serve appreciate the simplicity and reliability of this cellular blood pressure device from Smart Meter."

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies. Proprietary brands include iGlucose®, iBloodPressure™, iScale™, iPulseOx™ and the SmartRPM™ cloud platform. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable RPM, Chronic Care Management, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smart Meter, LLC