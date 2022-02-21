HanAll Biopharma Appoints Almira Chabi as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) announced today the appointment of Almira Chabi, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer at HanAll Pharmaceutical International (HPI), a U.S. entity wholly owned by HanAll Biopharma, to strengthen its R&D capability.

(PRNewsfoto/HanAll Biopharma) (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Chabi as Chief Medical and Development Officer. Dr. Chabi will bring invaluable expertise and leadership to our next phase of growth to develop innovative treatments for patients," said Sean Jeong, M.D., MBA, CEO of HanAll Biopharma.

Dr. Chabi is recognized as a leading figure with extensive experience in all phases of drug discovery and development, particularly in ophthalmology and neuroscience. Throughout her career, she has performed multiple successful drug development and NDA fillings. Dr. Chabi also brings a wealth of experience working with business development and venture capital teams performing due diligences for compounds and devices, and serving on various boards.

Dr. Chabi pursued her career working on an array of projects at global biopharma companies such as Merck and Genentech. Prior to the role at HanAll, Dr. Chabi served as a Vice President, Global Therapeutic Area Head for Glaucoma & Neuroprotection, as well as Lead for Artificial Intelligence Programs at Santen.

"I highly value the potential and commitment of HanAll Biopharma to provide innovative therapies that serve patients' needs," Dr. Chabi stated. "I look forward to working with the team at HanAll at this critical stage of developing tanfanercept in dry eye disease and other inflammatory eye disorders as well as the range of other programs," she added.

Dr. Chabi received her undergraduate and medical school education at the University of Wisconsin. In addition to completing residency training in ophthalmology and surgical fellowship training in Cornea & External Diseases, she completed an ophthalmology research fellowship at Cornell University, and has served as adjunct clinical staff at Wills Eye Hospital as well as Stanford University. Dr. Chabi is also an alumna of Wharton Business School's Management Program.

About HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd.

HanAll Biopharma (KRX: 009420.KS) is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in 1973 with a mission of making meaningful contributions to patients' lives by introducing innovative, impactful therapies to address severe unmet medical needs. HanAll has been operating a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in areas of endocrine, circulatory, and urologic diseases for more than 48 years. HanAll is now focused on autoimmune disease, ophthalmology, oncology, and neurology to discover and develop innovative medicines for patients with diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Its leading pipeline asset, HL161 (INN: batoclimab), an anti-FcRn antibody drug, is in Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials across the world for the treatment of rare autoimmune disorders. Another main asset, HL036 (INN: tanfanercept), an anti-TNF alpha protein drug, is in Phase 3 clinical trials in the US and China for the treatment of dry eye disease.

For further information, please contact:

HanAll IR/PR team (ir@hanall.co.kr)

Forward-looking Statements

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements HANALL (the company, we) makes concerning its 2021 business and financial

outlook and related plans; the therapeutic potential of its product candidates; the intended results of its strategy and the company, and its collaboration partners', advancement of, and anticipated clinical development, data readouts and regulatory milestones and plans, including the timing of planned clinical trials and expected data readouts; the design of future clinical trials and the timing and outcome of regulatory filings and regulatory approvals. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors our expectations regarding its the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical and clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; our reliance on collaborations with third parties; estimating the commercial potential of our product candidates; our ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technologies and drugs; our limited operating history; and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Korea Stock Exchange (KRX) filings and reports, including in our most recent annual report as well as subsequent filings and reports filed by the company with the KRX. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by Korean law and regulations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HanAll Biopharma