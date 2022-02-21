JINX CELEBRATES THE PUPS OF THE UNITED STATES FOR PRESIDENTS DAY Premium Dog Food Brand Jinx Marks a Day of Unity by Honoring Our Companions-In-Chief and Unveiling Statues of Three Presidential Dogs At Our Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Presidents Day, clean label dog nutrition brand Jinx is celebrating a different breed of POTUS. Today, the company unveils life-size statues of famous presidential dogs at the Lincoln Memorial located at the National Mall, bringing attention to the enormous impact dogs have had in our Nation's history. The Pups of the United States monuments will showcase beloved Companions-in-Chief, including Fido, Pushinka and Bo, owned by Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama respectively.

"Over the past couple of years, we've realized how much we depend on our pets for emotional support. At Jinx, we all turn to our dogs to get through tough days and we thought if that was true for us, imagine the pressure of being the President of the United States," said Co-Founder Sameer Mehta. "That's why this Presidents Day, we put politics aside to celebrate our Companions-in-Chief, the dogs that have been there for some of our nation's greatest leaders, ready and waiting for belly rubs and daily walks."

Fido, Abraham Lincoln's Dog

Fido was a beloved, sensitive and unnerved pup. When Lincoln won the Presidency, his popularity increased and Fido was often met with celebratory sounds, and an increase of people and foot traffic. These sounds and new routines frightened Fido so much that Lincoln and his wife Mary left Fido at home as they thought life in Washington would be too difficult for him.

Pushinka, Jackie O's Dog

Over JFK's term, their beloved canine pack grew from just one dog to nine as the family moved into the White House in 1961. Pushinka, was a gift sent to daughter Caroline by the Soviet Premier and was the daughter of Strelka, the first dog sent into space by the Russians (August of 1960).

Bo, Barack Obama's Dog

Promised as a gift to Obama's daughters, Malia and Sasha, if he won the Presidency. In 2008, the first photo of Bo went viral on social media and he quickly became the object of national fascination. He eventually became so popular that he was the subject of four books, made into a plush toy sold on the White House online gift shop, and had an official schedule.

The statues will be unveiled at the Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall in Washington D.C, (amongst some of our nation's most historical landmarks) today, Monday, February 21st 2022.

Location: Lincoln Memorial at the National Mall, Washington, DC

(2 Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW, Washington, D.C.)

Time: Unveils at 7 am EST and will be up until EOD

Jinx also worked with local DMV artist Madelyn Adams to create a Dog-Friendly Map of D.C. highlighting the location of the statues, as well as other spots for dogs and their people to check out while they tour the district. This map will be available at the unveiling, as well as online on the landing page at ThinkJinx.com on Presidents Day.

About Jinx

Jinx is a superfood-packed, clean dog nutrition brand that uses functional, natural ingredients to make food and treats backed by science to provide balanced diets for dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes. Co-founded by members of the executive founding team at Casper, Jinx is backed by celebrity investors including Will Smith, Nas and Halsey, with a recent series A funding of $30 million. It is more than just a dog food company: it is a lifestyle brand for modern pets and their owners. Jinx works to speak to pet parents in unexpected ways, including clever activations like dog-eye level billboards , and collaborations with partners like Barry's, Spotlight Oral Care, and more. Learn more about Jinx at ThinkJinx.com and follow Jinx on Instagram @thinkjinx.

