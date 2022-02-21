Renewal of the IRT Nanoelec consortium

GRENOBLE, France, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IRT Nanoelec technological research institute recently renewed its consortium agreement and all the specific agreements that bind its 22 partners. The consortium welcomes two new partners: Iroc Technologies and Diabeloop.

The Nanoelec technological research institute is a consortium of private and public sector players. Its mission is to help companies create value and enable their products to stand out on the digital transition stage. Nanoelec contributes to the competitiveness of the electronics sector, primarily in France. It is based in Grenoble, a world-class hub for research, innovation, and production in the field.

