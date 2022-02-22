Azure Midstream Energy Acquired by Clearfork Midstream

Company Poised to Build on Decade of Growth with New Leadership Team

KATY, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Midstream Energy ("Azure Midstream"), a natural gas midstream company operating in North Louisiana and East Texas, announced today that it has closed on its sale to Clearfork Midstream. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Clearfork Midstream partnered with EnCap Flatrock Midstream ("EFM") for the transaction. Investment banking firm Jeffries served as sole financial advisor and Porter Hedges LLC served as corporate counsel to Azure Midstream.

"We are delighted to complete this transaction and looking forward to building upon the work Chip and his team have accomplished," said Kipper Overstreet, Clearfork CEO.

"I have known Mr. Overstreet for over a decade, and I can think of no finer example of the strong leadership needed to develop these assets to the next level," Azure CEO Mr. Berthelot said. "I have the utmost confidence in Clearfork and EFM and their ability to maximize value while maintaining the safety-first culture we developed at Azure."

Azure was founded in 2012 by veteran industry professional, I.J. "Chip" Berthelot, II, who brings a two-decade record of successful deals with over $2 billion in assets transacted. Berthelot successfully founded, financed, developed, operated, and sold multiple natural gas midstream companies including Laser Midstream Company, Laser Northeast Gathering Company, and now Azure Midstream.

"I am deeply grateful to our investors, team and other stakeholders who supported us through this challenging decade for the industry," said Mr. Berthelot. "I especially appreciate our bank group currently lead by Capital One who stood behind us and worked creatively with us every step of the way, and Latham & Watkins LLP, who provide legal advice on our credit related transactions."

At Azure, Mr. Berthelot built a team of industry veterans including Chief Operating Officer,

John Loiacono, Chief Financial Officer, Mandy Bush, Vice President of Business Development,

Jay Carter and Vice President of Commercial Operations, David Garrett. Together they have over a century of combined experience in the energy industry and worked together as a cohesive, collaborative unit through the most severe downturn in the last two decades.

The team is now positioned to solely focus on Laser Midstream Energy, LLC, the latest entrepreneurial undertaking cofounded by Mr. Berthelot and team. Laser has reloaded with longtime private equity partner, Energy Spectrum, and is "hitting the ground running" in pursuit of both acquisitions and gas infrastructure development deals.

For more information about Mr. Berthelot's next venture, please visit: http://www.laser3.com

Azure Midstream

Azure Midstream's natural gas gathering and treating platform spans the core areas of the Haynesville Shale formation and includes more than 500 miles of pipeline and 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of treating capacity across systems in North Louisiana and East Texas. Azure Midstream has nine downstream interconnects offering access to major market hubs, including Henry Hub, Houston Ship Channel/Katy, Carthage, Columbia Gulf Mainline, Perryville and Agua Dulce (via TETCO and NGPL). The Haynesville natural gas play is well positioned with proximity to large end-use markets and the growing U.S. Gulf Coast LNG export complex.

Clearfork Midstream

Based in Fort Worth, Clearfork is a growth-oriented midstream company that was formed in 2020 to provide comprehensive midstream solutions for oil and gas producers in basins across North America, with a specific emphasis on unconventional natural gas production in the Haynesville/Bossier Shale formation in North Louisiana and East Texas.

For more information, please visit https://clearforkmidstream.com/

