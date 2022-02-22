PEEPS® Brand Introduces All-New Customizable PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks Just In Time For Easter

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention PEEPS® fans! Just in time for Spring, marshmallow lovers can now put their own unique spin on the iconic PEEPS® Chicks. The beloved PEEPS® Brand is offering fans the chance to bring their sweetest cravings to life through My PEEPS™, a made-to-order dozen of personalized Marshmallow Chicks. The new Chicks can be customized to taste, with a variety of delicious chocolatey and sweet dipping options such as sprinkles, cookies, toasted coconut, and more. This exclusive offering is now available on peepsandcompany.com while supplies last.

MyPEEPS Box (PRNewswire)

"Year after year, we've seen our fans take classic PEEPS® Chicks to the next level by adding their own dips and toppings, which sparked the idea to create a convenient new way for fans to enjoy our Marshmallow candies exactly to their liking," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "With so many tasty and colorful combinations to choose from, PEEPS® fanatics can gift themselves – or a fellow PEEPS® lover – with the ultimate PEEPS® treat this Spring."

For the first time ever, these personalized PEEPS® will be available starting February 22 while supplies last to add even more PEEPSONALITY® to Easter family celebrations and springtime traditions! Retailing at $29.95, fans can customize a dozen (2 x 6ct boxes) Chicks by choosing one of each of the following:

Classic PEEPS ® Marshmallow Chick color (yellow, pink, or blue)

Preferred chocolatey dip (milk, dark, or white)

Layer of sweet dippings (Round Confetti Sprinkles, Nonpareil Sprinkles, Crushed Cookie, Crushed Pretzel, Chocolate Chips, or Toasted Coconut)

No matter how you enjoy your personalized PEEPS® Chicks, the PEEPS® Brand is encouraging fans to express their #PEEPSONALITY on social media this Spring by sharing their creations and tagging @PEEPSBRAND.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

