Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether TEGNA Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Standard General.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Standard General.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tegna-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges TEGNA's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet TEGNA shareholders will receive only $24.00 per share in cash, implying an equity value of approximately $5.4 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $8.6 billion, including the assumption of debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for TEGNA by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if TEGNA accepts a superior bid. TEGNA insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of TEGNA's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for TEGNA.

If you own TEGNA common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/tegna-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

