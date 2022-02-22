Top Private Lab Opens 3rd Portland-Area COVID-19 Testing Site

New GS Labs Site Offers Variety of Tests with Results in About 1 Hour

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Labs, one of the largest private testing labs in the country, announced today that it has opened a new COVID-19 testing site in Portland to provide fast, accurate results to people needing critical medical information as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

The new testing site is the third Portland location operated by GS Labs. The new Portland location is at 2110 SE 82nd Ave. GS Labs also operates Portland-area locations at 10935 SW 68th Parkway and 12601 SE 2nd Circle in Vancouver, WA.

Having recently tested its millionth patient, GS Labs, headquartered in Omaha, is a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Oregon and across the nation. So far this year, the company has performed nearly 235,000 rapid antigen tests nationally. These tests have identified nearly 53,000 patients currently positive for COVID-19, giving these individuals the opportunity to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers.

"COVID testing remains an important way to help contain infections," said Dr. Darin Jackson, GS Labs Medical Director. "GS Labs now offers three locations in the Portland area – all open seven days a week – to obtain a variety of accurate tests with timely results to give our customers the best information to make healthcare decisions."

GS Lab's offers two tests that are fully covered by insurance in the event the patient is experiencing symptoms or has had a recent exposure. This includes rapid antigen test for $179 – which returns results as quickly as 20 minutes – and a PCR test for $229 that returns results in 2 to 5 days. Both tests have no out-of-pocket cost with accepted insurance. Additionally, GS Labs offers rapid PCR and rapid LAMP tests for $299 each. These tests, ideal for travel or screening testing, are available with cash payment only. The combination rapid antigen COVID and flu test is available for $199, also with cash payment only.

Appointments for all tests must be made online prior to arrival at https://gslabstesting.com/.

WHAT: GS LABS TESTING SITE OPENS IN PORTLAND

WHERE: 2110 SE 82nd AVE PORTLAND, OR 97216

WHEN: WEEKDAYS 7 A.M. TO 6 P.M.; WEEKENDS 9 A.M. TO 5 P.M.

If you are attending a gathering, there are steps you can take to be safer around others – including getting a test one to three days beforehand to determine your COVID-19 status. Other safety measures include:

Wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth while in public indoor settings if you are not fully vaccinated.

Given the sustained infection levels in the region, we recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Remember, outdoors is safer than indoors.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

Avoid shouting and singing, especially indoors.

If you are sick or have symptoms, don't host or attend a gathering.

Also consider getting a COVID-19 test three to five days after you return home from a trip.

Even if your test is negative, it's wise to reduce non-essential activities for a full seven days after travel.

