1-800-GOT-JUNK? The World's Largest Junk Removal Company is about to get larger

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the world's largest junk removal company continues to live up to its name as they expand the areas they service in 2022. The junk hauling giant, who was recently recognized as the Best Junk Removal Company Of 2022 by Forbes Home, is launching four brand new franchises and expanding in four existing areas before the end of April, 2022. This growth comes off a successful 2021 for the company where they completed over a whopping 1.14 million junk removal jobs, expanded the service area of eight existing franchises, and launched two new franchises in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Fargo, North Dakota, which were the first brand new franchises added to the roster in three years.

Before the end of April, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? will open their four brand new franchise locations in the following regions:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Bakersfield, California

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Toledo, Ohio

In addition to these new franchise launches, four existing locations will be expanding the areas that they service. The franchises in Monteregie, Quebec; Okanagan, British Columbia; Rochester, New York; and Tampa, Florida, will all be expanding into surrounding areas by the end of March.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? has 160+ franchise locations and over 1,500 active trucks in their fleet servicing all major metros in the USA, Canada, and Australia. With these new franchises and area expansions also come exciting job opportunities as 1-800-GOT-JUNK? will be recruiting to grow their teams so they can continue making junk disappear for even more residential and commercial customers.

If you're interested in learning more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s plans for growth, contact pr@1800gotjunk.com .

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

