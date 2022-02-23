3 Mavins' Announces New Florida Distribution Partnerships With ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Luekens Wine & Spirits and Oak & Stone Restaurants

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Mavins' Beer, one of South Florida's fastest-growing craft beer companies, today announced ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Luekens Wine & Spirits, two of the largest independent retailers in Florida, will begin carrying its popular flagship American Style Lager and newly released session style IPA ENCORE at select locations in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa-Saint Petersburg and Vero Beach. The company also has come to an agreement with The Fresh Market to begin carrying four Prision Pals Brewery products from 3 Mavins' partner distribution portfolio in select Florida stores where it already carries 3 Mavins' brands.

"The demand for locally-sourced, quality craft beers is constantly growing," said Kevin Thomas, CEO of 3 Mavins'. "ABC is one of the largest family-owned alcohol beverage companies in the nation while Luekens carries one of the largest selections of craft beers in Florida. Now we have a great opportunity to reach a wider range of Florida craft beer enthusiasts who can discover what makes our brand so unique. Our distribution division also is growing by working with more independent liquor stores, bars and restaurants not only offering them great 3 Mavins' products but other beers from Florida craft players such as Prision Pals Brewery, King Fox Brewery and Shojo Beer Company."

3 Mavins' also has begun supplying Oak & Stone, a popular American Tavern in Naples, Sarasota and Saint Petersburg that features artisanal pizzas and a wide collection of the finest hometown craft beers. American Lager and ENCORE will be available at multiple locations later this month.

3 Mavins' was established in January, 2021. During the second half of last year the company doubled its number of retail accounts. Brewed in Lakeland, Florida, the company was born out of the idea that simple clean ingredients should take precedence over the infinite supply of craft beers that are either too fruity, sour, bitter or hoppy for the average beer consumer. 3 Mavins' American Style Lager with notes of honey, agave nectar, and maple syrup, is the perfect refreshment to pair with meals and share with friends and family. ENCORE has a strong hop character and understated citrus aroma with a clean and sweet toasty finish making every sip a progression filled with different flavor experiences. Each six-pack retails for $9.99.

The company also believes in giving back to its loyal consumer base and supporting the community at large. Each month 3 Mavins' selects a different inspiring charity to support. Beer drinkers can participate by scanning a special QR code on each can of 3 Mavins' and one lucky beer drinker will be selected to receive a $120 e-gift card. Additionally, 3 Mavins' will make a donation of 3% of that month's profits to the winner's charity of choice.

About 3 Mavins'

South Florida-based craft beer 3 Mavins' was created in an apartment kitchen in Lauderdale Lakes, FL in 2019 and now is commercially produced in Lakeland, Florida. The "Mavin" name comes from a combination of the founders names: Kevin, Maja and their dog Windy. Kevin and Maja have tasted beer in more than 40 countries and applied their knowledge to 3 Mavins' American Style Lager and ENCORE. Mavin is a derivative spelling of Maven -- defined as one who is experienced or knowledgeable and known as an expert. For more information on South Florida's newest craft beer sensation, please go to www.3mavins.com and follow us on Instagram @3mavinsbeer.

