Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2021 Award Winners

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) company, has announced its 2021 award recipients for various Coldwell Banker® affiliated company, office, team and agent categories throughout North America.

"Our star network has once again proven how brightly they shine!" said M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC. "Coldwell Banker agents, brokers and managers recognized by these awards are exceptional entrepreneurs committed to their customers to ensure dream homes can become a reality. Congratulations to all of our winners, our entire network celebrates your hard work and dedication!"

Listed below are the winners for each Coldwell Banker awards category in North America:

INDIVIDUAL SALES ASSOCIATE HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME No. 1 Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. No. 2 Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, Aspen, Colo. No. 3 Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. No. 4 Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Realty, Longboat Key, Fla. No. 5 Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty, Honolulu No. 6 Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty, Wellesley, Mass. No. 7 Steve McCarrick, Coldwell Banker Realty, Saratoga, Calif. No. 8 Greg Rowley, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho No. 9 Dano Sayles, Coldwell Banker Island Properties, Wailea, Hawaii No. 10 Hugh Cornish, Coldwell Banker Realty, Menlo Park El Camino, Calif. BY TOTAL UNITS No.1 Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty, Lake Charles, La. No. 2 Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty, Palm Bay, Fla. No. 3 Christine Dosen, Coldwell Banker Best Realty, Ridgecrest, Calif. No. 4 Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker Realty, Branford, Conn. No. 5 Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho No. 6 Amy S. Leicht, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, Kennewick, Wash. No. 7 Laurel Levis-Doyle, Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties Inc., Lehigh Acres, Fla. No. 8 Rory Hertzberg, Coldwell Banker Realty, Deerfield, Ill. No. 9 Mary Wallace, Coldwell Banker Realty, Oak Lawn, Ill. No. 10 Laurie McCarty, Coldwell Banker Preferred, REALTORS®, Bakersfield, Calif. BY RENTAL INCOME No. 1 Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty, Malibu, Calif. No. 2 Kristin Gonnella, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago, Ill. No. 3 Michelle Nieves, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hoboken, N.J. No. 4 Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty, Brookline, Mass. No. 5 David Thorp, Coldwell Banker Realty, Minnetonka, Minn. No. 6 Caroline Ligotti, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston, Mass. No. 7 Crysta Metzger, Coldwell Banker Realty, Montecito, Calif. No. 8 Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty, Cambridge, Mass. No. 9 Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. No. 10 Grace Bloodwell, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston, Mass.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME No. 1 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Cambridge, Mass. No. 2 Senkler, Pasley and Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty, Concord, Mass. No. 3 McGlashan Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, La Canada Flintridge, Calif. No. 4 The Lisa Ferringo Group, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co., Big Pine Key, Fla. No. 5 The Zager Group, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, Zephyr Cove, Nev. No. 6 The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood, Okemos, Mich. No. 7 The Wilhelm Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Burlingame, Calif. No. 8 Nelson Luxury Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Burlingame, Calif. No. 9 The Hans Brings Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Waltham, Mass. No. 10 Abbe Ross Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Longboat Key, Fla. BY TOTAL UNITS No. 1 The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood, Okemos, Mich. No. 2 Team Huggler, Bashore & Brooks, Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood, Lansing, Mich. No. 3 40 Sails Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Jacksonville, N.C. No. 4 The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel, Elko, Nev. No. 5 Team O'Hara, Coldwell Banker Homefront Realty, Brokerage, Brantford, Ontario, Canada No. 6 Shylee Bradford-Bevis, Coldwell Banker Pinnacle Properties, Florence, Ala. No. 7 Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker River Valley, REALTORS®, Black River Falls, Wis. No. 8 The Castro Team, Coldwell Banker Heritage, Dayton, Ohio No. 9 Tim Page Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group, Bowling Green, Ky. No. 10 Team Faulhaber & Salas, Coldwell Banker Preferred Group, P.C., North Platte, Neb. BY RENTAL INCOME No. 1 The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. No. 2 The Miami Beach Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla. No. 3 A & H Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Weston, Fla. No. 4 McCaughan & Mandiola Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Key Biscayne, Fla. No. 5 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Cambridge, Mass. No. 6 Brent Watson Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. No. 7 The Cannon Hovanec Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Madison, N.J. No. 8 Segall Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Aventura, Fla. No. 9 Michael Edlen Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Pacific Palisades, Calif. No. 10 The Savino Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Maplewood, N.J.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME No. 1 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla. No. 2 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, Raleigh, N.C. No. 3 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hinsdale, Ill. No. 4 The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, Calif. No. 5 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hoboken, N.J. No. 6 Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, Calif. No. 7 Helgeson Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Eden Prairie, Minn. No. 8 Bernardi Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boulder, Colo. No. 9 Jonathan Postma Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boca Raton, Fla. No. 10 The Grant Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Naples, Fla. BY TOTAL UNITS No. 1 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, Raleigh, N.C. No. 2 The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Allentown, Pa. No. 3 Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Appleton, Wis. No. 4 Shine Team Realtors, Coldwell Banker Realty, Killeen, Texas No. 5 Helgeson Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Eden Prairie, Minn. No. 6 Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Hampstead, N.C. No. 7 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hoboken, N.J. No. 8 Manns Paris Group, Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis, Columbus, Ga. No. 9 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hinsdale, Ill. No. 10 John Schuster Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Eden Prairie, Minn. BY RENTAL INCOME No. 1 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Miami Beach, Fla. No. 2 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hoboken, N.J. No. 3 The Rosato Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Stamford, Conn. No. 4 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hinsdale, Ill. No. 5 Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty, Hoboken, N.J. No. 6 The Quirk Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston No. 7 The Joyce Rey Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Beverly Hills, Calif. No. 8 The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Boston No. 9 Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. No. 10 The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, Calif.

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Professional Group, Lincoln City, Ore. 11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, Saint Helena, Calif. 36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, Aspen, Colo. 51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Island Properties, Wailea, Hawaii 101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty, Newport Beach, Calif. 1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty, Washington, N.C. 11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors, Garland, Texas 21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties Inc., Lehigh Acres, Fla. 36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, New Bern, N.C. 51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Hartung, Tallahassee, Fla. 101+ Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis, Columbus, Ga.

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income Coldwell Banker BAIN, Bellevue, Wash. No. 1 Affiliate Company in Total Units Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Wilmington, N.C. No. 1 Brokerage Company in AGC Income & Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty, Madison, N.J.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Total AGC Income Robert Robinson, Coldwell Banker Realty, Sarasota, Fla. Total Units Nicolai Todosiciuc, Coldwell Banker Realty, Venice, Fla.

