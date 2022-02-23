Conn's HomePlus Expands Within Texas to Abilene

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, is expanding within its home state of Texas, with a new store in the Shops at Abilene at 3725 Catclaw Drive in Abilene, Texas. The location will open its doors on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Joining more than 70 Conn's HomePlus locations throughout Texas, the Abilene location brings the retailer's total number of stores to 159 across 15 states. The brand will now employ more than 2,400 Texans.

"We are thrilled to expand to the Abilene area offering our products and services to a new Texas community. This expansion proves the brand's continued momentum, which is the direct result of our loyal customers who have supported Conn's HomePlus for the last 132 years," said Chandra Holt, Conn's HomePlus CEO and President. "Opening this new store demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping our customers create a home they love by bringing them the best products at the best prices, faster than anyone else – with affordable payment options."

Offering area residents an alternative for affordable home goods, the new Conn's HomePlus store boasts more than 27,000 square feet and showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, Conn's HomePlus believes that everyone deserves a home they love.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 150 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 4,500 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

