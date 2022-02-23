Developer Marketing Alliance - the new learning hub from The Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever tried to engage a developer audience with your product, chances are you'll know traditional marketing techniques just don't wash.

Developers are inherently problem solvers - highly analytical folks who are suspicious of marketing-speak, and can smell it a mile off. A different, more collaborative, marketing approach is needed if you want to grab their attention.

That's why we at The Alliance are pleased to announce the launch of our latest community-based hub: the Developer Marketing Alliance .

A place for developer marketers to share ideas and best practices, and network with others who may be facing similar challenges. It's full of fresh content, lively discussion, and stories from developer marketers keen to share their successes.

Hot on the heels of our existing 11 hugely successful communities, including Product Marketing Alliance, Sales Enablement Collective and AI Accelerator Institute (to name just a few!), the Developer Marketing Alliance marks the latest step in our continuing mission to serve on-the-rise job roles by providing central hubs to learn, network and develop in a peer-backed environment.

As Richard King, Founder & CEO of The Alliance, says: "When your goal is to help developers understand and realize the value of your product, you need to establish the strategic and operating principles to achieve real growth.

"To hook them in, you need to stress the hard benefits. You need to make sure you're familiar with dev consumer pain points and ensure that your messaging addresses them.

"Our new Developer Marketing Alliance community is designed to help you do just that: Whether you're starting a developer marketing program from scratch, or in an established business looking for a fresh approach, the DMA is here to support you in making that happen."

By keeping our finger on the pulse of the latest market opportunities, the growth trajectory of The Alliance has made us leaders in the professional development platform space, expanding not only in the number of communities and products we've created, but also expanding our team member headcount by 100% over the last six months, and amplifying our global presence across North America, Europe, and Australasia.

And watch this space for the forthcoming launches of the Community-Led Alliance, Customer Marketing Alliance, Finance Alliance and GTM (go-to-market) Academy - all designed to support and grow emerging career specialties.

About The Alliance

Officially launched in November 2021, The Alliance is the world's most forward-thinking professional development platform for high-growth organizations and individuals worldwide.

Through market-leading accredited courses, unrivaled membership plans, industry-shaping reports, thriving communities, and first-class events, we're redefining the way companies access education and scale.

