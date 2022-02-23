Distinguished Programs Announces Additional Cities and New Umbrella Coverage in City Insurance Program Insurance program manager provides specialized insurance coverage for small urban real estate in designated cities

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the expansion of its City Insurance program to select cities in CA and CO. Distinguished also revealed new umbrella coverage eligibility for condos and rentals with underlying City Insurance policies.

(PRNewsfoto/Distinguished Program Holdings LLC) (PRNewswire)

The City Insurance program is now available for small urban properties in Sacramento, Bakersfield, and Fresno, CA as well as Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, CO. The program extends its CA & CO footprint from Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, CA and Denver, CO. Distinguished covers 23 cities across the U.S.

"We are excited to be expanding our presence in CA and CO," said Katie Vespia, Managing Vice President of City Insurance program at Distinguished. "City homes have unique needs that are not necessarily addressed in standard insurance policies. This coverage will play a pivotal role in helping brokers get the protection their city clients need."

It caters to apartment buildings, co-ops, multifamily, brownstones, and mixed-used properties up to 100 units in a single building or listed on a schedule. Key coverages include Equipment Breakdown, Back-Up of Sewer and Drains, Terrorism (TRIA) coverage, Ordinance or Law A, B & C, and more.

In addition, Distinguished announced umbrella coverage availability for condos and rental properties with underlying City Insurance policies in select cities*. Coverage is available through the Express Real Estate Umbrella with limits up to $5M. This program is tailored to smaller schedules (1-5 locations) and with lower limit requirements.

Brokers can submit business for the City Insurance program on the Distinguished Online Portal.

* Umbrella not available in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, PA

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs for Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella and primary insurance programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

