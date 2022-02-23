Drip Acquires On-Site Engagement Platform Sleeknote

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drip , a leading provider of marketing automation solutions for the ecommerce industry, announced its acquisition of Sleeknote, a cloud-based provider of forms and on-site engagement tools.

Sleeknote helps businesses capture customer data such as email addresses, SMS numbers and consumer preferences when they visit a brand's website. This information - called zero party data - informs and powers relevant, personalized marketing communications enabled by Drip's marketing automation platform. The combination of these two companies and products will unify the customer experience across a brand's marketing channels - website, email and SMS.

"Today's brands recognize that acquiring and intelligently using zero-party customer data is the key to scalable, sustainable growth," said John Tedesco, Drip CEO. "Skyrocketing customer acquisition costs through paid media channels are forcing brands to optimize every site visit. And increasing privacy restrictions from Apple and Google are forcing brands to quickly understand who their customer is and use that knowledge to build brand affinity."

"Sleeknote's high performing forms and onsite conversion tools for upsells, cross-sells, and promotions have been used by thousands of customers across the world capturing data on more than 7 billion visitors in the past year alone," Tedesco continued. "By bringing their tools directly into the Drip platform, brands will be able to own their customer data and personalize the customer experience across channels."

"Marketers need to be equipped with the tools and strategies that deliver digital experiences that reflect well on the brand and that consumers have come to expect," added Mogens Moller, Sleeknote CEO. "Drip's powerful segmentation engine and intuitive workflow builder has already helped brands generate more than $2 billion in sales. When combined with the Sleeknote platform, Drip will provide a powerful, turnkey offering that allows every marketer to uplevel their execution."

Based in Denmark, Sleeknote's operations will become the base for Drip's European operations which will see continued expansion. The combined entity will have 150 employees serving more than 10,000 brands in over 100 countries.

Thousands of ecommerce brands all over the globe trust Drip to build engaging and profitable relationships with their customers. Our ecommerce marketing automation platform has generated more than $2 billion in sales since 2018. We do this by unleashing the power of customer data to deliver perfectly personalized email and SMS marketing strategies that are proven to grow revenue. Learn why more than 30,000 marketers use Drip at www.drip.com or follow us @getdrip.

