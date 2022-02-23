Innovative Silicon Valley-Based Growth Agency, Upgrow, Ranks in Top 3% of Google Advertisers as Premier Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google names San Francisco digital marketing agency, Upgrow, as a 2022 Premier Partner, a status earned by less than 3% of all Google advertisers. The announcement aligns with the surging growth in the agency's paid media and SEO services - having worked with Leesa, TalkDesk, Capital Bank, Lyft Business, SingleStore, CareDx and many other leading brands.

Founded in 2017 by industry veterans, Danny Ng (eBay) and Ryder Meehan (Samsung, Razorfish), Upgrow has disrupted the performance marketing agency model. By offering not just ads management, but comprehensive growth solutions - including design, B2B account-based marketing, audience segmentation, and messaging, Upgrow is generating up to 800% growth for tech, finance, and healthcare clients. Learn more at www.Upgrow.io .

"Using Google Ads we've generated massive results for our clients, it's a major honor to be included as a Premier Partner."

- Ryder Meehan, Co-Founder, Upgrow

This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program .

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the US. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

- Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing

Upgrow is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses.

About Upgrow

Upgrow's mission is to accelerate growth for remarkable brands. An ROI-driven digital marketing agency, focused on results to help brands reimagine how they reach, message and engage through a data-based approach.

Offering SEO, SEM, social media marketing, web design, web analytics and lead generation. Complete end-to-end online growth solutions. Upgrow works with brands to create a highly customized conversion-optimized web design and complete digital marketing solutions.

