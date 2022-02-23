Liberty Strategic Capital Leads Investment Round in BlueVoyant, an Industry-Leading Cyber Defense Platform

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm founded and led by former Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with BlueVoyant, LLC, an industry-leading cyber defense platform, to invest a total of $125 million in the company and lead BlueVoyant's Series D financing round of $250 million. This is Liberty Strategic Capital's fourth investment since its founding and its third investment in the cybersecurity industry, one of Liberty's primary focus areas.

BlueVoyant is a cybersecurity defense firm that operates four lines of business: managed security services, providing 24x7 cyber threat detection and response inside customer networks; third-party cyber risk defense, providing supply chain and vendor network illumination; digital risk protection, providing brand protection, threat intelligence and incident response; and professional services, mission critical cybersecurity services. BlueVoyant's platform and service provide a high degree of automation and customization, supported by cybersecurity analysts with substantial experience at major global cyber defense government organizations including the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 of the Israel Defense Forces, and the U.K.'s GCHQ, as well as private sector cybersecurity experts.

The rapid emergence and increased severity and frequency of cyber threats coupled with a prolonged shortage of cybersecurity talent have created a significant gap in the ability to provide adequate defense of critical infrastructure. Liberty believes BlueVoyant is well positioned to fill this gap by providing a platform to merge best-in-class cybersecurity defense technology into a managed services platform for customers. Furthermore, as new cybersecurity threats emerge and defense technologies adapt, BlueVoyant is positioned to remain agile in the face of a constantly shifting threat landscape.

Secretary Mnuchin, Founder and Managing Partner of Liberty Strategic Capital, said: "As cyber threats increase, BlueVoyant has positioned itself as a differentiated leader in managed detection and response, third-party cyber risk management, digital risk protection, and cybersecurity professional services. We're thrilled to partner with BlueVoyant and its top-tier management team as they continue to drive growth in this critical and rapidly expanding market."

Jim Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of BlueVoyant, said: "When we started BlueVoyant, we knew that cybersecurity was quickly becoming one of the most significant threats businesses and government agencies face, and something our team was uniquely prepared to address. In just over four years, we have grown to more than 560 employees and have earned the trust of more than 700 customers. The market demand we are seeing is tremendous and we see this trend accelerating as security professionals pivot to our outcome-based cybersecurity solutions."

Tom Glocer, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of BlueVoyant, said: "As lead director at two Fortune 100 companies, I see the growing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions. This demand will only grow over the coming years, and BlueVoyant is uniquely equipped to meet both the internal and external needs of organizations large and small."

In connection with Liberty's investment in BlueVoyant, Secretary Mnuchin will join BlueVoyant's Board of Directors.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to Liberty Strategic Capital.

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics, and technology, coupled with deep expertise, work as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has personnel in Washington, D.C., Maryland, San Francisco, Israel, the Philippines, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Australia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama.

About Liberty Strategic Capital

Liberty Strategic Capital is a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm focused on strategic investments in technology, financial services and fintech, and new forms of content. The firm was founded in 2021 and is led by former Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin. Liberty's portfolio includes significant investments in the cybersecurity technology firms Cybereason and Contrast Security, as well as an investment in the satellite technology firm Satellogic.

The BlueVoyant investment will be Liberty Strategic Capital's fourth investment since its founding earlier last year. As Secretary of the Treasury and a member of the National Security Council, Secretary Mnuchin helped shape the U.S. government's approach to cyber threats, including supervising the design of new economic sanctions targeting Iranian, Russian, and North Korean cyber attackers and transnational cyber criminals, and using sanctions authorities to combat ransomware attacks. Secretary Mnuchin was also the U.S. government's lead official responsible for cybersecurity across the financial services sector. In that capacity, he worked directly with top U.S. regulators and chief executives of the largest U.S. financial institutions on cybersecurity preparedness, regulatory coordination, and incident response. In addition, Secretary Mnuchin led the modernization of technology and data security within the Internal Revenue Service to better protect the single largest collection of sensitive personal financial data in the country.

Liberty Managing Director Michael D'Ambrosio, a former Assistant Director of the United States Secret Service with deep experience in national security issues, played a key role in this investment. Mr. D'Ambrosio will play a leading role in Liberty's efforts to provide strategic assistance to BlueVoyant by joining its strategic advisory board.

