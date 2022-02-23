MAURICES TO LAUNCH TWEEN GIRLS' BRAND, EVSIE™

DULUTH, Minn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on its women's fashion brand, leading apparel retailer Maurices is launching tween girls' brand, Evsie™. The inaugural Spring 2022 collection will be available in select Maurices stores and online at www.maurices.com beginning in late March.

Evsie is a style shop, available only at Maurices, for the tween girl (ages 8-12) to help her discover her own unique style in a fun, playful and supportive way with a comfortable approach to inspire confidence. Evsie makes her feel stylish and happy to be doing exactly what she loves to do freely and wholeheartedly. Evsie is fashion tailored for tweens with comfort-conscious apparel made for movement and ease.

While interpreting new trends in age-appropriate ways, Evsie offers a sharable mother-daughter shopping experience facilitated by Maurices' trusted style advisors.

"The evolution of Evsie came out of market research showing that our customers really want the same fashionable, age appropriate, budget-conscious choices for their daughters," explained David Kornberg, CEO of Maurices. "As a company with over nine decades of history, we are excited to launch this tween brand, extending our promise to a new generation of young women."

Versatile and affordable, the Evsie collection is anchored by denim in multiple hues and washes, bringing stretchable comfort to fashion-forward style. Jeans include adjustable waists and in-between sizes for the perfect fit; denim skirts and shorts that easily match with basics, graphics, and fashion tops; and along with denim jackets, dresses, and rompers.

Evsie basics are super-soft and comfortable, available in multiple colorways and patterns. Classic graphic tees with positive messages and specialty graphic tees offer fashionable options in both short-sleeve and sleeveless silhouettes.

The brand will launch an inaugural partnership with Kind Campaign, a non-profit organization that brings awareness and healing to the negative and lasting effects of girl-against-girl bullying through their global movement, school assemblies, documentary film, and educational curriculums. Starting March 20 through May 31, Maurices will sell two limited-edition Evsie tees online and in select Maurices stores, with 100% of net proceeds from the sales being donated to Kind Campaign.

Additionally, the brand will be offering customers the chance to be part of an annual brand ambassador program, which includes exclusive insider tips and the first to try new product.

Visit www.maurices.com for more information on Evsie and follow on TikTok and Instagram @evsieofficial.

About Evsie™

About Maurices

