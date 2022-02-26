Ronn Torossian On Marketing and Instagram Reminders

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, a public relations executive released the following on marketing and Instagram.

Companies that are looking for an easier way to let audiences know about upcoming product launches or events can greatly benefit from Instagram reminder posts. Instagram Reminders is a recently introduced feature on the platform that allows companies to add a reminder to their posts. When a post has enabled reminders, any user can opt to receive a notification about it. Then, they'll receive an alert about the promotion or event that the business has highlighted in the post. Shortly before the event or promotion starts, Instagram will start sending out a series of notifications to the users who turned on the reminder. The notifications arrive 24 hours in advance, again at 15 minutes, and again at the beginning of the event. Those notifications state the name of the account that set up the event and the name of the event itself, and provide a link that leads users to the original post.

Creating Reminder Posts

The Instagram Reminders feature is relatively new, and currently it's only available for Instagram professional accounts. These accounts include those used by creators and businesses. Whenever the feature becomes available for a user's account, they receive a pop-up notification informing them of the feature. Additionally, the feature only works with feed posts like images, carousels, and videos, and it's not yet available for Instagram Stories or Reels. This new feature is also only available on the platform's mobile app, which means companies looking to create a reminder post must use the app instead of the desktop version of the platform.

Optimizing Reminder Posts

Adding a reminder to an Instagram post takes less than a minute, and users can choose to only add a specific time for the starting or ending time for an event. While no one receives the notification regarding the end of the event, the time limit is helpful for consumers, as it will let them know how long an event will last. Moreover, the platform automatically converts the reminders to the local time of any user that allows notifications, which means companies don't need to add additional time zones to the reminder. Companies should use detailed names for their events, so that consumers will understand what the event is about before adding a reminder for it. Businesses should also be using descriptive captions for their posts. Although Instagram limits the character count for event names, there's no such limit for post captions.

Reminder Post Ideas

There are plenty of ways that companies can utilize this new feature on Instagram to connect with audiences and promote themselves. They can create live or online events to promote with reminder posts. Companies can also create posts that will remind their audiences of product or service launches, or of contests and giveaways.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur based in NYC. Follow him on Twitter here.

