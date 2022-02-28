Harfington is Committed to Becoming the Most Trustworthy MRO One-Stop Shopping Platform

HUIZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harfington is an international consumer-oriented online spare part shopping platform, which provides a wide variety of repair and craft product choices for DIY users. It has assisted millions of families, building professionals, and industrial users by linking them directly with the globally recognized top-rated spare part manufacturers. Harfington has helped its customers solve all sorts of issues during renovations, repairs, and home maintenances. Since 2018, Harfington has been committed to providing customers with the finest, best quality, and widest variety of MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operation) products at the most affordable prices, creating a one-stop spare part shopping platform with convenient and fast services.

Harfington - the Most Trustworthy MRO One-Stop Shopping Platform (PRNewswire)

Whether people are organizing the garden, repairing houses, mounting door and windows, installing faucets, servicing their beloved coffee machine, or DIYing a machine, Harfington is always the right place to find the correct spare parts that they need. It is time to say goodbye to the countless searching for parts in the home improvement stores. Harfington currently has over 200,000 SKU products in stock that can meet customers' needs. From the simple parts like a screw, a pipe, a light bulb, or a doorknob to the complex products like an electronic IC board, Harfington can give customers all the options that they need. If customers cannot find something on Harfington, please let them know, and they will add the product in the shopping list and put it on the platform so that customers can buy it soon.

To help the customers test out and fall in love with Harfington, the platform is handing out a $3 discount coupon for all the new users with no additional requirements. This means that buyers only need to pay $2 for any $5 product they are buying on Harfington. Also, free shipping is provided for any order over $10. Join Harfington today.

In the future, Harfington will add more products in the shopping list for DIY enthusiasts, such as auto parts, auto repair products, and household products, etc.

About Harfington

Harfington is a professional hardware and spare part online shopping platform and will continue striving to become the most trustworthy and comprehensive online shopping platform in the MRO field. For more information, visit www.harfington.com and follow @harfington_official on Instagram and @Harfington_Official on Facebook.

SOURCE Harfington