Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud. We brought our AI capabilities to China's traditional industries and public service sector, to aid in the improvement of their efficiency and operational expansion. Furthermore, Apollo Go provided around 213,000 rides in the fourth quarter, almost doubling sequentially, reaffirming our leadership position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our strategic commitments are closely geared with China's endeavors in technology innovation and transition to a green economy."

"Baidu Core achieved 21% revenue growth in 2021, with non-advertising revenues increasing by 71% from last year, which has been very encouraging," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to healthy and sustainable long-term growth as Baidu continues to improve its overall operational efficiency and execution capabilities."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights[1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q4

Q3

Q4







FY

FY





ADS, unaudited) 2020

2021

2021



YOY

2020

2021



YOY

RMB

RMB

RMB US$





RMB

RMB US$



Total revenues 30,263

31,921

33,088 5,192

9%

107,074

124,493 19,536

16%































Operating income 4,977

2,308

1,958 307

(61%)

14,340

10,518 1,651

(27%) Operating income (non-

GAAP)2 7,055

4,708

4,307 676

(39%)

21,732

19,030 2,986

(12%)































Net income (loss) to Baidu 5,174

(16,559)

1,715 269

(67%)

22,472

10,226 1,605

(54%) Net income to Baidu (non-

GAAP)2 6,868

5,090

4,084 641

(41%)

22,020

18,830 2,955

(14%)































Diluted earnings (loss) per

ADS 15.05

(48.18)

4.51 0.71

(70%)

64.98

28.07 4.40

(57%) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-

GAAP)2 20.08

14.66

11.60 1.82

(42%)

63.93

53.53 8.40

(16%)































Adjusted EBITDA2 8,564

5,962

5,757 903

(33%)

27,503

24,914 3,910

(9%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 28%

19%

17% 17%





26%

20% 20%



































































[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021, as

set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are

provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP

Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).



Baidu Core

Q4

Q3

Q4







FY

FY





(In millions, unaudited) 2020

2021

2021



YOY

2020

2021



YOY

RMB

RMB

RMB US$





RMB

RMB US$



Total revenues 23,111

24,661

25,978 4,077

12%

78,684

95,163 14,933

21%































Operating income 6,320

3,718

2,958 464

(53%)

20,538

15,142 2,376

(26%) Operating income (non-

GAAP) 2 8,031

5,823

4,847 761

(40%)

26,366

22,201 3,484

(16%)































Net income (loss) to Baidu

Core 6,036

(15,625)

2,656 417

(56%)

26,524

13,557 2,127

(49%) Net income to Baidu Core

(non-GAAP) 2 7,533

5,855

4,625 726

(39%)

25,192

21,292 3,341

(15%)































Adjusted EBITDA2 9,422

6,994

6,210 974

(34%)

31,656

27,682 4,344

(13%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 41%

28%

24% 24%





40%

29% 29%





Other Highlights

Corporate

Baidu returned US$615 million to shareholders under its 2020 Share Repurchase Program in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the cumulative repurchase to approximately US$1.2 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the Company had returned approximately US$2.9 billion to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program.

Baidu's ESG rankings were further improved in 2021. Our MSCI ESG rating was upgraded three times in two years to achieve BBB, and our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating was ranked Top 18 among 234 Internet Software and Services companies globally.

AI Cloud

Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 35 cities, up from 14 cities a year ago, based on contract amounts of over RMB10 million , as of the end of 2021.

Baidu was once again ranked the No. 1 AI cloud provider, according to IDC's first half of 2021 report on China's public cloud market.

PaddlePaddle developer community has grown to 4.06 million and has served 157,000 businesses, as of the end of 2021. Developers have created 476,000 models on PaddlePaddle by the end of 2021.

Intelligent Driving

Rides provided by Apollo Go almost doubled sequentially, and reached around 213,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, has begun to charge fees for the autonomous ride-hailing services on open roads on November 25, 2021 , in Beijing; February 18, 2022 , in Chongqing ; and February 27, 2022 , in Yangquan.

Apollo Go expanded into Chongqing , Shenzhen and Yangquan, and is now available in eight cities, including Beijing , Shanghai , Guangzhou , Shenzhen , Chongqing , Changsha , Cangzhou and Yangquan.

Jidu Auto, an intelligent EV company established in partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, completed its Series A financing, raising nearly US$400 million .

Other Growth Initiatives

Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and smart speaker shipments in China for the first nine months of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys.

Mobile Ecosystem

In December, Baidu App's MAUs reached 622 million, up 14% year over year, and daily logged-in users reached 82%.

Managed Page continued to account for over 40% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

iQIYI

iQIYI subscribers reached 99 million in December 2021 .

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 33.1 billion (US$5.19 billion), increasing 9% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 26.0 billion ( US$4.08 billion ), increasing 12% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.1 billion ( US$3.00 billion ), up 1% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.9 billion ( US$1.08 billion ), up 63% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.

Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.4 billion ( US$1.16 billion ), decreasing 1% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 17.3 billion (US$2.71 billion), increasing 19% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 6.5 billion (US$1.01 billion), increasing 27% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing and personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), increasing 30% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expense.

Operating income was RMB 2.0 billion (US$307 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.0 billion (US$464 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 11%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.3 billion (US$676 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.8 billion (US$761 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 19%.

Total other income, net was RMB 407 million (US$64 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 1.5 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 891 million from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.3 billion (US$203 million), increasing 26% year over year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 1.7 billion (US$269 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 4.51 (US$0.71). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 2.7 billion (US$417 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 10%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.1 billion (US$641 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 11.60 (US$1.82). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.6 billion (US$726 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.8 billion (US$903 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.2 billion (US$974 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.

As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 190.9 billion (US$29.96 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 186.5 billion (US$29.27 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 477 million (US$75 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 1.6 billion (US$251 million).

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Total revenues were RMB 124.5 billion (US$19.54 billion), increasing 16% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 95.2 billion ( US$14.93 billion ), increasing 21% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 74.0 billion ( US$11.60 billion ), increasing 12% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 21.2 billion ( US$3.33 billion ), up 71% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.

Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 30.6 billion ( US$4.80 billion ), increasing 3% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 64.3 billion (US$10.09 billion), increasing 17% year over year, primarily due to an increase in content costs, traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 24.7 billion (US$3.88 billion), increasing 37% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing, personnel-related expenses and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agencies.

Research and development expenses were RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion), increasing 28% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 10.5 billion (US$1.65 billion). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 15.1 billion (US$2.38 billion), and Baidu Core operating margin was 16%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 19.0 billion (US$2.99 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 22.2 billion (US$3.48 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%.

Total other income, net was RMB 260 million (US$40 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 3.1 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 4.3 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods. Total other income, net was RMB 8.8 billion for 2020, which included a fair value gain of RMB 11.6 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 2.6 billion from long-term investments.

Income tax expense was RMB 3.2 billion (US$500 million), decreasing 22% year over year, primarily due to an increase in deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 10.2 billion (US$1.61 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 28.07 (US$4.40). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 13.6 billion (US$2.13 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 14%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 18.8 billion (US$2.96 billion), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 53.53 (US$8.40). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 21.3 billion (US$3.34 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 22%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA to Baidu Core was RMB 27.7 billion (US$4.34 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 29%.

Free cash flow was RMB 9.2 billion (US$1.45 billion), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 15.4 billion (US$2.42 billion).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7.30AM on March 1, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8.30PM on March 1, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7885275

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "7885275".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 10, 2022:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 7885275

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Contacts

Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc.

Tel: +86-10-5992-8888

Email: ir@baidu.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP dil u ted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertisingagencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure.

Baidu, Inc.





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

























(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,





2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:





























Online marketing services

20,708

21,050

20,723

3,252

72,840

80,695

12,663

Others

9,555

10,871

12,365

1,940

34,234

43,798

6,873

Total revenues

30,263

31,921

33,088

5,192

107,074

124,493

19,536

































Costs and expenses:





























Cost of revenues(1)

14,522

16,126

17,289

2,713

55,158

64,314

10,092

Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,094

7,320

6,451

1,012

18,063

24,723

3,879

Research and development(1)

5,670

6,167

7,390

1,160

19,513

24,938

3,914

Total costs and expenses

25,286

29,613

31,130

4,885

92,734

113,975

17,885

Operating income

4,977

2,308

1,958

307

14,340

10,518

1,651

































Other income (loss):





























Interest income

1,308

1,462

1,514

238

5,358

5,551

871

Interest expense

(777)

(880)

(873)

(137)

(3,103)

(3,421)

(537)

Foreign exchange (loss) income, net

(346)

7

(27)

(4)

(660)

100

16

Share of losses from equity method investments

(151)

(4)

(773)

(121)

(2,248)

(932)

(146)

Others, net

499

(22,079)

566

88

9,403

(1,038)

(164)

Total other income (loss), net

533

(21,494)

407

64

8,750

260

40

































Income (loss) before income taxes

5,510

(19,186)

2,365

371

23,090

10,778

1,691

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,026

(1,839)

1,295

203

4,064

3,187

500

Net income (loss)

4,484

(17,347)

1,070

168

19,026

7,591

1,191

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(690)

(788)

(645)

(101)

(3,446)

(2,635)

(414)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,174

(16,559)

1,715

269

22,472

10,226

1,605

































































Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):

























-Basic

15.28

(48.18)

4.57

0.72

65.54

28.64

4.49

-Diluted

15.05

(48.18)

4.51

0.71

64.98

28.07

4.40

Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

























-Basic

1.91

(6.02)

0.57

0.09

8.19

3.58

0.56

-Diluted

1.88

(6.02)

0.56

0.09

8.12

3.51

0.55

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):





















-Basic

2,695

2,778

2,780

2,780

2,732

2,758

2,758

-Diluted

2,735

2,778

2,816

2,816

2,756

2,814

2,814

































(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

























Cost of revenues

91

74

134

21

360

399

62

Selling, general and administrative

480

353

533

83

1,897

1,840

289

Research and development

1,408

921

1,426

224

4,471

4,817

756

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,979

1,348

2,093

328

6,728

7,056

1,107

































(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

35,782

36,850

5,783 Restricted cash

758

10,821

1,697 Short-term investments, net

126,402

143,243

22,478 Accounts receivable, net

8,668

9,981

1,566 Amounts due from related parties

726

1,368

215 Other current assets, net

11,006

11,052

1,735 Total current assets

183,342

213,315

33,474













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

17,508

23,027

3,613 Licensed copyrights, net

6,435

7,258

1,139 Produced content, net

6,556

10,951

1,718 Intangible assets, net

2,022

1,689

265 Goodwill

22,248

22,605

3,547 Long-term investments, net

76,233

67,332

10,566 Amounts due from related parties

3,438

3,487

547 Deferred tax assets, net

1,674

2,372

372 Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,804

12,065

1,894 Other non-current assets

3,448

15,933

2,501 Total non-current assets

149,366

166,719

26,162













Total assets

332,708

380,034

59,636













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

3,016

4,168

654 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

36,716

41,384

6,494 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

12,626

13,706

2,151 Deferred income

158

97

15 Long-term loans, current portion

7,427

2

- Convertible senior notes, current portion

4,752

-

- Notes payable, current portion

-

10,505

1,648 Amounts due to related parties

1,324

1,764

277 Operating lease liabilities

2,366

2,862

450 Total current liabilities

68,385

74,488

11,689













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

97

129

20 Deferred revenue

686

223

35 Amounts due to related parties

3,543

3,268

513 Long-term loans

-

12,629

1,982 Notes payable

48,408

43,120

6,766 Convertible senior notes

11,927

12,652

1,985 Deferred tax liabilities

3,067

3,286

516 Operating lease liabilities

4,693

5,569

874 Other non-current liabilities

59

718

112 Total non-current liabilities

72,480

81,594

12,803













Total liabilities

140,865

156,082

24,492













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

3,102

7,148

1,122













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

182,696

211,459

33,183 Noncontrolling interests

6,045

5,345

839 Total equity

188,741

216,804

34,022













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests, and equity

332,708

380,034

59,636















Baidu, Inc.

















































Selected Information

















































(In millions, unaudited)









































































































Three months ended

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

Three months ended

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

Three months ended

December 31, 2021 (US$)





Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Total revenues

23,111 7,458 (306)

30,263

24,661 7,589 (329)

31,921

25,978 7,389 (279)

33,088

4,077 1,159 (44)

5,192

YOY

























12% (1%)



9%













QOQ

























5% (3%)



4%

































































Costs and expenses:

















































Cost of revenues (1)

7,997 6,785 (260)

14,522

9,370 7,028 (272)

16,126

11,017 6,507 (235)

17,289

1,729 1,021 (37)

2,713

Selling, general and administrative (1)

3,787 1,317 (10)

5,094

6,089 1,246 (15)

7,320

5,377 1,093 (19)

6,451

844 172 (4)

1,012

Research and development (1)

5,007 663 -

5,670

5,484 683 -

6,167

6,626 764 -

7,390

1,040 120 -

1,160

Total costs and expenses

16,791 8,765 (270)

25,286

20,943 8,957 (287)

29,613

23,020 8,364 (254)

31,130

3,613 1,313 (41)

4,885

YOY

















































Cost of revenues

























38% (4%)



19%













Selling, general and administrative

























42% (17%)



27%













Research and development

























32% 15%



30%













Cost and expenses

























37% (5%)



23%

































































Operating income (loss)

6,320 (1,307) (36)

4,977

3,718 (1,368) (42)

2,308

2,958 (975) (25)

1,958

464 (154) (3)

307

YOY

























(53%) (25%)



(61%)













QOQ

























(20%) (29%)



(15%)













Operating margin

27% (18%)



16%

15% (18%)



7%

11% (13%)



6%

































































Add: total other income (loss), net

774 (241) -

533

(21,163) (331) -

(21,494)

1,161 (754) -

407

182 (118) -

64

Less: income tax expense (benefit)

1,042 (16) -

1,026

(1,848) 9 -

(1,839)

1,258 37 -

1,295

197 6 -

203

Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

16 16 (722) (3) (690)

28 22 (838) (3) (788)

205 10 (860) (3) (645)

32 2 (135) (3) (101)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

6,036 (1,548) 686

5,174

(15,625) (1,730) 796

(16,559)

2,656 (1,776) 835

1,715

417 (280) 132

269

YOY

























(56%) 15%



(67%)













QOQ

























- 3%



-













Net margin

26% (21%)



17%

(63%) (23%)



(52%)

10% (24%)



5%

































































Non-GAAP financial measures:

















































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

8,031 (940)



7,055

5,823 (1,073)



4,708

4,847 (515)



4,307

761 (82)



676

YOY

























(40%) (45%)



(39%)













QOQ

























(17%) (52%)



(9%)













Operating margin (non-GAAP)

35% (13%)



23%

24% (14%)



15%

19% (7%)



13%

































































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

(non-GAAP)

7,533 (1,177)



6,868

5,855 (1,400)



5,090

4,625 (1,001)



4,084

726 (158)



641

YOY

























(39%) (15%)



(41%)













QOQ

























(21%) (29%)



(20%)













Net margin (non-GAAP)

33% (16%)



23%

24% (18%)



16%

18% (14%)



12%

































































Adjusted EBITDA

9,422 (822)



8,564

6,994 (990)



5,962

6,210 (428)



5,757

974 (68)



903

YOY

























(34%) (48%)



(33%)













QOQ

























(11%) (57%)



(3%)













Adjusted EBITDA margin

41% (11%)



28%

28% (13%)



19%

24% (6%)



17%

































































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:













































Cost of revenues

46 45



91

34 40



74

90 44



134

14 7



21

Selling, general and administrative

255 225



480

196 157



353

396 137



533

62 21



83

Research and development

1,329 79



1,408

837 84



921

1,343 83



1,426

211 13



224

Total share-based compensation

1,630 349



1,979

1,067 281



1,348

1,829 264



2,093

287 41



328

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments













































(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests













































Baidu, Inc.





































Selected Information





































(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)











































































Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 (RMB)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 (US$)





Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Total revenues

78,684 29,707 (1,317)

107,074

95,163 30,554 -1,224

124,493

14,933 4,795 (192)

19,536

YOY













21% 3%



16%





























































































Costs and expenses:





































Cost of revenues (1)

28,368 27,884 -1,094

55,158

37,838 27,513 -1,037

64,314

5,937 4,317 (162)

10,092

Selling, general and administrative (1)

12,931 5,188 (56)

18,063

20,040 4,725 (42)

24,723

3,145 742 (8)

3,879

Research and development (1)

16,847 2,676 (10)

19,513

22,143 2,795 -

24,938

3,475 439 -

3,914

Total costs and expenses

58,146 35,748 -1,160

92,734

80,021 35,033 -1,079

113,975

12,557 5,498 (170)

17,885

YOY





































Cost of revenues













33% (1%)



17%













Selling, general and administrative













55% (9%)



37%













Research and development













31% 4%



28%













Cost and expenses













38% (2%)



23%





















































Operating income (loss)

20,538 (6,041) (157)

14,340

15,142 (4,479) (145)

10,518

2,376 (703) (22)

1,651

YOY













(26%) (26%)



(27%)













Operating margin

26% (20%)



13%

16% (15%)



8%





















































Add: total other income (loss),net

9,693 (943) -

8,750

1,793 (1,533) -

260

281 (241) -

40

Less: income tax expense

4,041 23 -

4,064

3,090 97 -

3,187

485 15 -

500

Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI

(334) 31 -3,143 (3) (3,446)

288 61 (2,984) (3) (2,635)

45 10 (469) (3) (414)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

26,524 (7,038) 2,986

22,472

13,557 (6,170) 2,839

10,226

2,127 (969) 447

1,605

YOY













(49%) (12%)



(54%)













Net margin

34% (24%)



21%

14% (20%)



8%





















































Non-GAAP financial measures:





































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

26,366 (4,477)



21,732

22,201 (3,026)



19,030

3,484 (476)



2,986

YOY













(16%) (32%)



(12%)













Operating margin (non-GAAP)

34% (15%)



20%

23% (10%)



15%





















































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

(non-GAAP)

25,192 (5,444)



22,020

21,292 (4,487)



18,830

3,341 (705)



2,955

YOY













(15%) (18%)



(14%)













Net margin (non-GAAP)

32% (18%)



21%

22% (15%)



15%





















































Adjusted EBITDA

31,656 (3,996)



27,503

27,682 (2,623)



24,914

4,344 (412)



3,910

YOY













(13%) (34%)



(9%)













Adjusted EBITDA margin

40% (13%)



26%

29% (9%)



20%





















































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:

































Cost of revenues

158 202



360

226 173



399

35 27



62

Selling, general and administrative

1,046 851



1,897

1,122 718



1,840

176 113



289

Research and development

4,154 317



4,471

4,489 328



4,817

705 51



756

Total share-based compensation

5,358 1,370



6,728

5,837 1,219



7,056

916 191



1,107

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments

































(3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests

































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



December 31, 2020 (RMB)

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

7,546 (1,519) 6,027

5,436 (2,081) 3,355

5,809 (1,095) 4,714

912 (172) 740 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(1,196) 281 (915)

(15,857) 1,885 (13,972)

(50) 2,097 2,047

(8) 329 321 Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities

4,185 8,392 12,577

7,744 867 8,611

(4,662) (5,239) (9,901)

(732) (822) (1,554) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(209) (32) (241)

(47) (21) (68)

(589) (74) (663)

(92) (12) (104) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

10,326 7,122 17,448

(2,724) 650 (2,074)

508 (4,311) (3,803)

80 (677) (597) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

15,273 3,819 19,092

46,812 6,736 53,548

44,088 7,386 51,474

6,918 1,159 8,077 At end of period

25,599 10,941 36,540

44,088 7,386 51,474

44,596 3,075 47,671

6,998 482 7,480

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

7,546 (1,519) 6,027

5,436 (2,081) 3,355

5,809 (1,095) 4,714

912 (172) 740 Less: Capital expenditures

(2,151) (27) (2,178)

(2,548) (116) (2,664)

(4,213) (24) (4,237)

(661) (4) (665) Free cash flow

5,395 (1,546) 3,849

2,888 (2,197) 691

1,596 (1,119) 477

251 (176) 75

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.



























































Baidu, Inc.























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In millions,unaudited)





















































Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2020 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

29,611 (5,411) 24,200

26,074 (5,952) 20,122

4,092 (934) 3,158 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(27,711) 159 (27,552)

(32,706) 1,262 (31,444)

(5,132) 198 (4,934) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(3,709) 9,374 5,665

26,355 (2,959) 23,396

4,135 (464) 3,671 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(121) (91) (212)

(726) (217) (943)

(114) (34) (148) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

(1,930) 4,031 2,101

18,997 (7,866) 11,131

2,981 (1,234) 1,747 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash























At beginning of period

27,529 6,910 34,439

25,599 10,941 36,540

4,017 1,716 5,733 At end of period

25,599 10,941 36,540

44,596 3,075 47,671

6,998 482 7,480

























Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

29,611 (5,411) 24,200

26,074 (5,952) 20,122

4,092 (934) 3,158 Less: Capital expenditures

(4,843) (241) (5,084)

(10,634) (262) (10,896)

(1,669) (41) (1,710) Free cash flow

24,768 (5,652) 19,116

15,440 (6,214) 9,226

2,423 (975) 1,448



















































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.











































Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

















(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



December 31, 2020 (RMB)

September 30, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss)

6,320 (1,307) 4,977

3,718 (1,368) 2,308

2,958 (975) 1,958

464 (154) 307 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,630 349 1,979

1,067 281 1,348

1,829 264 2,093

287 41 328 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

81 18 99

62 14 76

60 17 77

10 3 13 Add: Contingent loss(5)

- - -

976 - 976

- - -

- - - Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

- - -

- - -

- 179 179

- 28 28 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

8,031 (940) 7,055

5,823 (1,073) 4,708

4,847 (515) 4,307

761 (82) 676

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,391 118 1,509

1,171 83 1,254

1,363 87 1,450

213 14 227 Adjusted EBITDA

9,422 (822) 8,564

6,994 (990) 5,962

6,210 (428) 5,757

974 (68) 903

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

6,036 (1,548) 5,174

(15,625) (1,730) (16,559)

2,656 (1,776) 1,715

417 (280) 269 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,618 349 1,802

1,086 281 1,231

1,805 264 1,941

284 41 305 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

67 18 78

55 14 63

55 17 65

10 3 10 Add: Disposal (gain) loss

(28) - (28)

- - -

- - -

- - - Add: Impairment of long-term investments

147 - 147

3,187 29 3,202

752 139 824

117 22 129 Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments

(380) (1) (380)

18,970 8 18,974

(1,339) 2 (1,337)

(210) - (210) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

250 9 256

36 3 38

430 177 521

67 28 83 Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)

- - -

90 - 90

50 - 50

8 - 8 Add: Contingent loss(5)

- - -

976 - 976

- - -

- - - Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

- - -

- - -

- 179 92

- 28 14 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(177) (4) (181)

(2,920) (5) (2,925)

216 (3) 213

33 - 33 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,533 (1,177) 6,868

5,855 (1,400) 5,090

4,625 (1,001) 4,084

726 (158) 641

































Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS





15.05





(48.18)





4.51





0.71 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.08





0.49





0.36





0.06 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





4.95





62.35





6.73





1.05 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





20.08





14.66





11.60





1.82

































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of

their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares. (3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted. (4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.



























(5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency.



















(6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.

Baidu, Inc.























Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures









(In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited)

















































Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2020 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (RMB)

December 31, 2021 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss)

20,538 (6,041) 14,340

15,142 (4,479) 10,518

2,376 (703) 1,651 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

5,358 1,370 6,728

5,837 1,219 7,056

916 191 1,107 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

470 194 664

246 55 301

39 8 47 Add: Contingent loss(5)

- - -

976 - 976

153 - 153 Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

- - -

- 179 179

- 28 28 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

26,366 (4,477) 21,732

22,201 (3,026) 19,030

3,484 (476) 2,986

























Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

5,290 481 5,771

5,481 403 5,884

860 64 924 Adjusted EBITDA

31,656 (3,996) 27,503

27,682 (2,623) 24,914

4,344 (412) 3,910

























Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

26,524 (7,038) 22,472

13,557 (6,170) 10,226

2,127 (969) 1,605 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

5,324 1,370 6,078

5,814 1,219 6,444

912 191 1,011 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

355 194 479

220 55 251

35 9 39 Add: Disposal loss (gain)

210 - 210

- (45) (28)

- (7) (4) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

2,534 74 2,577

4,144 170 4,232

650 27 664 Add: Fair value gain of long-term investments

(12,078) (40) (12,103)

(2,734) (87) (2,778)

(429) (14) (436) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

2,447 32 2,467

1,249 192 1,349

196 30 212 Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4)

- - -

140 - 140

22 - 22 Add: Contingent loss(5)

- - -

976 - 976

153 - 153 Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6)

- - -

- 179 92

- 28 14 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(124) (36) (160)

(2,074) - (2,074)

(325) - (325) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

25,192 (5,444) 22,020

21,292 (4,487) 18,830

3,341 (705) 2,955

























Diluted earnings per ADS





64.98





28.07





4.40 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.26





1.00





0.16 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





(1.31)





24.46





3.84 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





63.93





53.53





8.40



















































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the

investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price

higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments (4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events. (5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency. (6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.

View original content:

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.