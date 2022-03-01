Earnings Conference Call to be held on Monday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m. (U.S. Eastern) / Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong)

Noah Holdings Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, March 14, 2022 Earnings Conference Call to be held on Monday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m. (U.S. Eastern) / Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong)

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 14, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Monday, March 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free 1-888-317-6003 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-206-115 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-963-976 - International 1-412-317-6061 Conference Title Noah Holdings 4Q21 Earnings Conference Call Participant Password 6337898

A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference call until March 22, 2022 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 1095282.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first nine months of 2021, Noah distributed RMB76.2 billion (US$11.8 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.1 billion (US$24.2 billion) as of September 30, 2021.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,322 relationship managers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com .

