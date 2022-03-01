UniversalCIS | Credit Plus Rebrands as Xactus

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniversalCIS | Credit Plus, the leading verifications provider for the mortgage industry, announced today its new name, Xactus, marking a new beginning for the company. The comprehensive initiative includes the creation of a new logo, website, key messages, and tagline, "Advancing the Modern Mortgage," which speaks to Xactus's focus to be an innovative and transformative force in the mortgage industry.

Xactus (PRNewswire)

Xactus reflects the company's qualities of being exact, factual, accurate and its commitment to advancing the delivery of the modern mortgage which will enable lenders to close more loans, more quickly and provide a better consumer experience.

"As the market-leading verifications company in the mortgage sector, we wanted a name that better reflected the future of our company and industry. Xactus is more than a rebrand – it's a strategic initiative to innovate. We're solely focused on challenging the status quo and reimagining workflows, processes, and the ways data is delivered and consumed," said Perry Steiner, Chairman and CEO of Xactus.

"We are dedicated to helping lenders deliver the modern mortgage experience," said Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus. "By integrating our proprietary technology with proven processes and our stellar customer service, Xactus enables lenders to enhance profitability with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy."

This strategic shift reflects the company's evolution and the significant growth it has experienced over the last two years due to the recent mergers of Credit Plus, Universal Credit Services, CIS Credit Solutions, Avantus, DataFacts Lending Solutions, and SharperLending. The intertwining of these legacies makes Xactus uniquely capable of advancing the modern mortgage.

About Xactus

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With 12 operation centers across the U.S., Xactus works closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/



