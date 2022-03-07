Vectrus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

"This year, Vectrus continued its strong momentum in the converged market, and our financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 underscore the successful execution of our growth strategy with year-on-year total and organic revenue growth of approximately 28% and 10%, respectively," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of Vectrus. "Our team showcased its agility to meet the unique needs of our clients by successfully supporting several important missions, including Pacific Defender, a major contingency task order in INDOPACOM, supporting the Afghanistan refugee mission to support the Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation as well as supporting the Department of Defense with the establishment of a water supply system for military housing at Red Hill, Hawaii. Additionally, we demonstrated our ability to support operations of larger size and scope by phasing in all the CENTCOM task orders under the LOGCAP V Contract. These task orders provide substantial revenue visibility for the next several years."

"This year, we also won the five-year, $44 million AFCAP V Saudi Foreign Military Sales Task Order, our first win in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to provide base operation support to the Air Force, and we finished the year by winning the Fort Benning Logistics Support task order, a five-year, $250 million award under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise (EAGLE) IDIQ Contract. Fort Benning is one of the DoD's Power Projection Platforms, that supports the Army's ability to strategically deploy its high priority active and reserve component units. This award builds on our existing EAGLE task order to support the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Bragg, another power projection platform, that has recently supported the deployment of troops to the European Area of Operation."

"Subsequent to the fourth quarter, Vectrus was selected to complete the final phases of application development for the 5G Naval Base Coronado Smart Warehouse. This effort is part of the DoD's $600 million 5G experimentation and testing initiative, originally awarded in 2020. Vectrus successfully demonstrated a Converged Environment solution, addressing NAVSUP operational challenges through the implementation of advanced technology applications. The Smart Warehouse is a continued demonstration of our Converged Environment portfolio of mission essential solutions, which integrate base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT and network operations, engineering and digital integration, and security, to help increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness and cybersecurity, and strengthen national security. We look forward to bringing next-generation efficiencies to the naval logistics operations."

Prow concluded, "All of these impressive accomplishments are a testament to our teams' 24/7 dedication to our clients and supporting their critical missions."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

"Our fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased to finish 2021 in a strong financial position, with organic revenue growth and significant cash generation, and we are excited to build on this momentum in 2022."

Fourth quarter revenue was $419 million up 18% year-on-year as compared to the same period last year. Revenue grew year-on-year as a result of the company's two acquisitions on December 31, 2020. Organic revenue grew by $3.2 million, or 0.9%, reflecting the transition to LOGCAP V Kuwait and Iraq task orders and completion of certain programs, including the Afghanistan Evacuation Operation.

Operating income was $10.0 million or 2.4% margin. M&A and integration related expenses were $1.0 million and the amortization of acquired intangible assets were $2.5 million. Adjusted operating income1 was $13.6 million or 3.2% margin. EBITDA1 was $14.3 million, or 3.4% margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $15.3 million, with a margin of 3.6%, compared to $17.9 million and 5.0% in 2020. The year-on-year margin was impacted by the phase-in of new awards, program completions, contract mix and considerable material and pass through content which carries a lower margin.

Fully diluted EPS was $0.63, reflecting the above-mentioned M&A and integration-related costs. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the fourth quarter was $0.90 as compared to $1.25 in 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was impacted by lower margins in the quarter, higher interest expense due to the company's two acquisitions in December 2020 and higher depreciation expense.

Full-Year 2021 Results

Full-year revenue was $1.784 billion, up 28% year-on-year. Organic revenue increased 10% in 2021, driven by new contract wins, base expansion, and phase-ins. The Company reported operating income of $62.0 million, with an operating margin of 3.5%, Adjusted operating income1 was $76.6 million, with a 4.3% margin, which is an improvement from $52.2 million and 3.7% from the prior year. The increase in operating income resulted from the acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB and improved program performance throughout the year.

Full-year EBITDA1 was $78.6 million and a margin of 4.4%. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $83.1 million with a 4.7% margin.

Full-year diluted EPS was $3.86, favorably impacted by the recognition of tax credits from prior years. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for 2021 was $4.77, as compared to $3.36 in 2020.

Cash provided by operating activities for the year were $61.3 million, compared to $64.1 million in 2020. Cash flow in the prior year benefitted from the CARES Act by $13.2 million. Lynch continued, "our strong cash generation is due to efficient collections and working capital management on programs. Excluding the prior year benefit of the CARES Act payroll tax deferrals, year-to-date cash flow from operations improved 20% over last year."

During the year, Vectrus lowered its debt balance by $73.6 million resulting in an ending balance of $105.4 million. Cash at year-end was $38.5 million down from $66.9 million. Total liquidity as of December 31, 2021, was more than $200 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.20x.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $5 billion and funded backlog was $1 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.0x.

2022 Guidance

Guidance for 2022 is as follows:

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts 2022 Guidance 2022 Mid-Point Revenue $1,820 to $1,860 $1,840 Operating Income Margin 3.4 % to 3.6 % 3.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 4.5 % to 4.7 % 4.6 % Earnings Per Share $3.72 to $4.08 $3.90 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $4.57 to $4.93 $4.74 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $50.0 to $53.5 $51.75

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Vertex Transaction and Conference Call Information

In a separate press release issued today, Vectrus announced that it has entered into an all-stock merger transaction with The Vertex Company to create a leading global provider of mission-essential solutions. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory and Vectrus shareholder approvals.

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation.

About Vectrus

For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 8,100 employees spanning 205 locations in 28 countries. In 2021, Vectrus generated sales of $1.8 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain material presented in this press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Vectrus may be unable to obtain shareholder approval as required for the Transaction; conditions to the closing of the Transaction may not be satisfied; the possibility that anticipated benefits of the Transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the possibility that costs related to Vectrus's integration of Vertex's operations may be greater than expected and/or that revenues following the Transaction may be lower than expected; Vectrus's business may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the Transaction and disruption of management's attention due to the Transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that arise that are related to the Transaction; Vectrus may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that Vectrus may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the Transaction, or that required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the Transaction or result in the imposition of conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits from the Transaction or cause the parties to abandon the Transaction; the impact of legislative, regulatory, competitive and technological changes; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the Transaction on the ability of Vectrus to retain and maintain relationships with both Vectrus's and Vertex's customers, including the U.S. Government; other risks to the consummation of the merger, including the risk that the merger will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all; responses from customers and competitors to the Transaction; the risk that the integration of Vertex may distract management from other important matters; results from the Transaction may be different than those anticipated; statements about Vectrus's 2022 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the impacts of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Transaction, Vectrus plans to file with the SEC and mail or otherwise provide to its shareholders a proxy statement/prospectus regarding the Transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, VECTRUS'S SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY VECTRUS WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the proxy and other documents containing important information about Vectrus and Vertex, once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Vectrus makes available free of charge at www.vectrus.com (in the "Investors" section), copies of materials it files with, or furnishes to, the SEC.

Participants in Solicitation

Vectrus, its directors and certain of its respective executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Vectrus is set forth in Vectrus's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 2, 2021, and its definitive proxy statement for the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021, certain of its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and certain of its Current Reports filed on Form 8-K. To the extent the holdings of securities of Vectrus by Vectrus's directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in Vectrus's proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such individuals in the Transaction will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Transaction when it is filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, may be obtained by reading the definitive proxy statement regarding the acquisition described above.

VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2019 Revenue

$ 1,783,665

$ 1,395,529

$ 1,382,525 Cost of revenue

1,623,245

1,271,375

1,254,560 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

98,400

80,679

78,316 Operating income

62,020

43,475

49,649 Interest expense, net

(7,985)

(4,793)

(6,470) Income from operations before income taxes

54,035

38,682

43,179 Income tax expense

8,307

1,731

10,003 Net income

$ 45,728

$ 36,951

$ 33,176













Earnings per share











Basic

$ 3.91

$ 3.19

$ 2.90 Diluted

$ 3.86

$ 3.14

$ 2.86 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

11,705

11,599

11,444 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,836

11,751

11,612

VECTRUS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,513

$ 66,949 Restricted cash

—

1,778 Receivables

348,605

314,959 Prepaid expenses

21,160

16,083 Other current assets

15,062

8,619 Total current assets

423,340

408,388 Property, plant, and equipment, net

23,758

22,573 Goodwill

321,734

339,702 Intangible assets, net

66,582

48,105 Right-of-use assets

43,651

18,718 Other non-current assets

10,394

6,325 Total non-current assets

466,119

435,423 Total Assets

$ 889,459

$ 843,811 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 212,533

$ 159,586 Compensation and other employee benefits

80,284

79,568 Short-term debt

10,400

8,600 Other accrued liabilities

55,031

40,657 Total current liabilities

358,248

288,411 Long-term debt, net

94,246

168,751 Deferred tax liability

32,214

39,386 Operating lease liability

34,536

13,970 Other non-current liabilities

20,128

28,355 Total non-current liabilities

181,124

250,462 Total liabilities

539,272

538,873 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—

— Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 11,738 and 11,625 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

117

116 Additional paid in capital

88,116

82,823 Retained earnings

267,754

222,026 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,900)

(27) Total shareholders' equity

350,087

304,938 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 889,459

$ 843,811

VECTRUS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Year Ended December 31, (In thousands)

2021

2020

2019 Operating activities











Net income

$ 45,728



$ 36,951



$ 33,176

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense

6,526



4,097



3,379

Amortization of intangible assets

10,028



4,029



3,111

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

65



(14)



62

Stock-based compensation

8,331



9,445



8,262

Amortization of debt issuance costs

912



386



404

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables

(36,376)



1,000



(21,053)

Prepaid expenses

(5,178)



(3,588)



(5,610)

Other assets

(7,667)



(3,644)



7,147

Accounts payable

56,985



(2,680)



(11,733)

Deferred taxes

(7,280)



(10,665)



(7,173)

Compensation and other employee benefits

1,133



12,004



9,652

Other liabilities

(11,868)



16,760



7,933

Net cash provided by operating activities

61,339



64,081



27,557

Investing activities











Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(9,776)



(4,500)



(16,151)

Proceeds from the disposition of assets

16



84



5,400

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

262



(133,609)



(45,074)

Contribution to joint venture

(3,145)



—



—

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(12,643)



(138,025)



(55,825)

Financing activities











Repayments of long-term debt

(8,600)



(6,500)



(4,500)

Proceeds from revolver

529,000



314,000



333,500

Repayments of revolver

(594,000)



(199,000)



(333,500)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

379



59



3,672

Payment of debt issuance costs

(17)



(830)



—

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(2,347)



(1,955)



(1,068)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(75,585)



105,774



(1,896)

Exchange rate effect on cash

(3,325)



1,579



(663)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(30,214)



33,409



(30,827)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year

68,727



35,318



66,145

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year

$ 38,513



$ 68,727



$ 35,318

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











Interest paid

$ 5,801



$ 3,717



$ 6,229

Income taxes paid

$ 9,703



$ 14,520



$ 4,511

Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 277



$ 2,226



$ 556



Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA. These financial measures are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Vertex and Vectrus believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures with comparable names should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per

Share (Non-GAAP Measures)















($K, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 419,409

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 419,409 Growth

18.0%

















18.0% Operating income

$ 10,017

$ 1,039

$ 4

$ 2,507

$ —

$ 13,567 Operating margin

2.4%

















3.2%

























Interest expense, net

$ (1,845)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1,845)

























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 8,172

$ 1,039

$ 4

$ 2,507

$ —

$ 11,722

























Income tax expense

$ 685

$ 87

$ —

$ 210





$ 982 Income tax rate

8.4%

















8.4%

























Net income

$ 7,487

$ 952

$ 4

$ 2,297

$ —

$ 10,740

























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,880

















11,880

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.63

$ 0.08

$ —

$ 0.19

$ —

$ 0.90

























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)























($K)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational Legal Costs

Amortization

of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 10,017

$ 1,039

$ 4

$ 2,507

$ —

$ 13,567

























Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 4,245

$ —

$ —

$ (2,507)

$ —

$ 1,738

























EBITDA

$ 14,262

$ 1,039

$ 4

$ —

$ —

$ 15,305 EBITDA Margin

3.4%

















3.6%

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per

Share (Non-GAAP Measures)















($K, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 355,317

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 355,317

























Operating income

$ 13,725

$ 1,960

$ 120

$ 998

$ —

$ 16,803 Operating margin

3.9%

















4.7%

























Interest expense, net

$ (806)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (806)

























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 12,919

$ 1,960

$ 120

$ 998

$ —

$ 15,997

























Income tax expense

$ (3,862)

$ 451

$ 28

$ 169

$ 4,505

$ 1,291 Income tax rate

(29.9)%

















8.1%

























Net income

$ 16,781

$ 1,509

$ 92

$ 829

$ (4,505)

$ 14,706

























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,782

















11,782

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.42

$ 0.13

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ (0.38)

$ 1.25

























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)























($K)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 13,725

$ 1,960

$ 120

$ 998

$ —

$ 16,803

























Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 2,094

$ —

$ —

$ (998)

$ —

$ 1,096

























EBITDA

$ 15,819

$ 1,960

$ 120

$ —

$ —

$ 17,899 EBITDA Margin

4.5%

















5.0%

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-

GAAP Measures)











($K, except per share data)

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 1,783,665

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,783,665 Growth

27.8%

















27.8% Operating income

$ 62,020

$ 4,323

$ 192

$ 10,028

$ —

$ 76,563 Operating margin

3.5%

















4.3%

























Interest expense, net

$ (7,985)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (7,985)

























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 54,035

$ 4,323

$ 192

$ 10,028

$ —

$ 68,578

























Income tax expense

$ 8,307

$ 665

$ 30

$ 1,542

$ 1,524

$ 12,068 Income tax rate

15.4%

















17.6%

























Net income

$ 45,728

$ 3,658

$ 162

$ 8,486

$ (1,524)

$ 56,510

























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,836

















11,836

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.86

$ 0.31

$ 0.01

$ 0.72

$ (0.13)

$ 4.77

























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)























($K)

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 62,020

$ 4,323

$ 192

$ 10,028

$ —

$ 76,563

























Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 16,554

$ —

$ —

$ (10,028)

$ —

$ 6,526

























EBITDA

$ 78,574

$ 4,323

$ 192

$ —

$ —

$ 83,089 EBITDA Margin

4.4%

















4.7%

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-

GAAP Measures)











($K, except per share data)

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2020

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 1,395,529

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 1,395,529

























Operating income

$ 43,475

$ 4,367

$ 345

$ 4,029

$ —

$ 52,216 Operating margin

3.1%

















3.7%

























Interest expense, net

$ (4,793)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (4,793)

























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 38,682

$ 4,367

$ 345

$ 4,029

$ —

$ 47,423

























Income tax expense

$ 1,731

$ 1,004

$ 76

$ 681

$ 4,505

$ 7,997 Income tax rate

4.5%

















16.9%

























Net income

$ 36,951

$ 3,363

$ 269

$ 3,348

$ (4,505)

$ 39,426

























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,751

















11,751

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.14

$ 0.29

$ 0.02

$ 0.28

$ (0.38)

$ 3.36

























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)























($K)

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2020

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-

Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 43,475

$ 4,367

$ 345

$ 4,029

$ —

$ 52,216

























Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 8,126

$ —

$ —

$ (4,029)

$ —

$ 4,097

























EBITDA

$ 51,601

$ 4,367

$ 345

$ —

$ —

$ 56,313 EBITDA Margin

3.7%

















4.0%





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021 ($K)

As Reported

Zenetex & HHB

Organic













Revenue

$ 419,409

$ 60,880

$ 358,529

















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020 ($K)

As Reported

Zenetex & HHB

Organic













Revenue

$ 355,317

$ —

$ 355,317













Organic Revenue $









$ 3,212 Organic Revenue %









0.9%

















Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021 ($K)

As Reported

Zenetex & HHB

Organic













Revenue

$ 1,783,665

$ 255,340

$ 1,528,325

















Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020 ($K)

As Reported

Zenetex & HHB

Organic













Revenue

$ 1,395,529

$ —

$ 1,395,529













Organic Revenue $









$ 132,796 Organic Revenue %









9.5%

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021

%

2020

%

2019

% Army $ 1,134,849

64%

$ 965,558

69%

$ 958,582

69% Air Force 266,291

15%

299,272

21%

306,767

22% Navy 224,407

13%

68,748

5%

56,236

4% Other 158,118

8%

61,951

5%

60,940

5% Total revenue $ 1,783,665





$ 1,395,529





$ 1,382,525



























Revenue by Contract Type























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021

%

2020

%

2019

% Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable $ 1,271,167

71%

$ 955,506

68%

$ 1,015,963

73% Firm-fixed-price 452,112

25%

403,994

29%

334,510

24% Time and material $ 60,386

4%

$ 36,029

3%

$ 32,052

3% Total revenue $ 1,783,665





$ 1,395,529





$ 1,382,525



























Revenue by Contract Relationship























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021

%

2020

%

2019

% Prime contractor $ 1,663,828

93%

$ 1,324,628

95%

$ 1,312,928

95% Subcontractor 119,837

7%

70,901

5%

69,597

5% Total revenue $ 1,783,665





$ 1,395,529





$ 1,382,525



























Revenue by Geographic Region























Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021

%

2020

%

2019

% Middle East $ 1,000,877

57%

$ 902,162

65%

$ 939,685

68% United States 578,255

32%

328,214

24%

301,991

22% Europe 142,606

8%

155,169

10%

137,915

10% Asia 61,927

3%

9,984

1%

2,934

—% Total revenue $ 1,783,665





$ 1,395,529





$ 1,382,525





