Name.com Empowers Business Owners with a Productivity-Boosting Email Suite from Titan Titan Email Complements a Robust Product Lineup Giving Name.com Customers the Tools Needed To Establish Their Brand Online

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Name.com , a domain name registrar and web hosting provider focused on best-in-class solutions for demanding web projects, today announced a partnership with Titan , a professional email suite that gives customers simple, easy-to-use business email. Notable features include email scheduling, customizable follow-up reminders, an intuitive web-based interface, native mobile apps, and powerful security.

(PRNewsfoto/TrueName) (PRNewswire)

Titan complements Name.com's existing suite of tools that make it easy for individuals and small businesses to quickly get online with the right domain name, a website, and productivity-boosting business email, all in one place. Customers will be able to sign up for three months of free business email or choose from paid plans with additional storage and encryption features.

"We are thrilled to team up with Name.com, a trusted brand in the domain registrar space and provide them with the first professional email suite that helps businesses and professionals create richer, more valuable connections with their customers," said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO, founder of Titan. "Our customer-centric email service will enable their users to keep communication going, no matter where they are, and prevent unanticipated business downtime."

Titan email complements Name.com's product suite, which includes Google Workspace for productivity and business email, DigitalOcean cloud hosting, WordPress hosting, cPanel-powered web hosting, Comodo and Digicert SSL certificates to keep websites secure, and all 300+ top-level domains from TrueName by Donuts Inc., a global leader in descriptive domains.

"We were looking for a simple and reliable email service with a dynamic feature set to add to our existing product suite," said Dave McBreen, VP at Name.com. "Titan checked all the boxes. Their flawless IP reputation ensures reliable email delivery, and they keep user accounts safe from attack with advanced security measures. They even make it easy to manage your inbox with webmail and mobile applications and offer impeccable support. Titan was an easy choice."

Key Titan Features



Read Receipts – Notify Titan users when recipients have opened their email

Send Later Feature – allows users to schedule emails for when they're most likely to be read

Follow-up Reminders – gently nudge the user to follow-up on unreplied emails

Email Templates – help save valuable time by saving frequently sent responses as templates

Built-in Calendar – allows users to manage their schedules, share calendars with team members, and send invites to guests on all modern email platforms

Titan helps users easily move from their personal account to their new professional identity by allowing users to import their email from other email platforms, including Gmail

Titan allows access to multiple email accounts in the same interface

Titan offers native apps on iOS and Android

About Titan

Titan is the first professional email suite built to help businesses and professionals create richer, more valuable connections with their customers. Available through leading web hosts, site builders, and domain registrars, Titan provides dynamic tools to effectively build customer relationships over email. For more information, please visit https://titan.email/ .

About Name.com

Name.com is an ICANN accredited domain name registrar and web hosting company based in Denver, Colorado. The company sells DNS domains, web hosting, email services, SSL certificates, and other website products. For more information, please visit https://www.name.com/ .

Contact

Sacha Arts

Bella Vista Communications

(408) 458.6316

sacha@bellavista.agency

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Name.com