Bechtel expands partnership with the Society of Women Engineers

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel announced today an expanded partnership with the Society of Women Engineers focused on global outreach through SWENext, a program for girls to become a part of the SWE engineering community as students through the age of 18. Bechtel Group Foundation's $150,000 gift will allow SWE to start 50 new SWENext clubs worldwide, translate educational materials into more languages, and create additional online learning modules.

"We have a long history of working with organizations and programs that develop diverse talent pipeline in engineering and construction careers," said Brian Hartman, senior vice president and a member of Bechtel's Diversity Advisory Board. "Our 50-year partnership with the Society of Women Engineers resulted in thousands of girls and young women choosing STEM careers. I am proud to call some of them colleagues at Bechtel."

"SWENext creates a fun, collaborative environment for introducing the next generation of women to the exciting world of engineering," said Karen Horting, SWE's executive director and CEO. "Support from our corporate partners is fundamental to the success of our programs. We are looking forward to continued collaboration with Bechtel on furthering access to mentoring and STEM careers to communities worldwide."

Created in 2015, SWENext offers self-development courses, leadership training, and college preparation activities. SWE's professional and collegiate members serve as mentors and offer real-life insights on how engineers are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Nearly 6,000 students in 12 countries are currently active in 284 clubs.

The Society of Women Engineers, founded in 1950, is the world's largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy, and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. The association has 40,000 members in 25 countries.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

