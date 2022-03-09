JOHNSON BECKER FILES ANOTHER BELLA LAWSUIT AFTER MINOR BURNED BY EXPLODING PRESSURE COOKER

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Bella pressure cooker lawsuit alleges that Sensio, Inc. the manufacturer of Bella branded pressure cookers, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 350 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Tosha Oretga and her minor son, M.G.O., in the District of Colorado alleging that Sensio, Inc., the manufacturer of the Bella pressure cookers, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

The Bella pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on January 5, 2020. As a result of the explosion, M.G.O sustained severe thermal burn injuries. According to the Complaint, Bella pressure cookers are marketed as having a "safety locking lid" which are supposed to prevent the lid of the pressure cooker from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, the Complaint alleges that the Bella pressure cooker contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure, causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This Bella pressure cooker lawsuit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

