NFT Platform MakersPlace Announces Auction of Urs Fischer's CHAOS Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital artworks, today announced that Urs Fischer, a leading artist in the contemporary art world, will be exclusively auctioning the next five digital sculptures in his CHAOS collection on MakersPlace starting on March 10 at 6:30 PM ET and running for 24 hours until March 11 at 6:30 PM ET. The collection named CHAOS VII #116-#120 will be a continuation of Fischer's genesis NFT (non-fungible token) project CHAOS, a series consisting of 1,000 everyday objects, paired together to form 500 unique creations. The final piece #501 will conclude the collection later this year and represents a cataclysmic explosion of all 1,000 objects in the series.

The CHAOS series represents an authentic digital creation that will be signed and issued by Urs Fischer himself and verified through the blockchain. MakersPlace ensures scarcity and uniqueness that only a limited number of authentic digital art editions can ever be owned. Buyers are given full ownership over the creation, which is transferred and stored in the buyer's digital wallet for safe-keeping or future reselling. MakersPlace enables digital art buyers to collect unique works from art and culture pioneers while supporting investment in the digital creator community.

"The auction of Urs Fischer's CHAOS collection on MakersPlace represents a critical moment for NFTs, firmly establishing them on the forefront of experiential art," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "The digital economy enabled by NFTs has democratized access and ownership of art and revolutionized the methods of supporting creators."

In CHAOS, Fischer pairs seemingly unrelated objects – like an ancient Peruvian Shipibo Pot and a Budweiser can – and renders them into 3D motion digital sculptures. Though colliding seamlessly, the objects are juxtapositions. The duos emphasize differences, reveal likeness, and force the viewer to explore their relationship in depth. In the piece CHAOS #120 Harlequin is the first artwork in the series in which the objects in the piece exhibit behavior between objects. Fischer visualizes a literal interpretation of his work; a hammer hitting a nail.

Each NFT in the CHAOS collection contains a reference rendering, the data to construct the work in any digital space, and a set of instructions that allow owners to create their version of the artwork. Collectors of CHAOS can render their digital sculptures to take on as many forms as they wish.

The CHAOS collection has garnered attention and support from all corners of the art world, connecting renowned gallery spaces like Pace Gallery and Gagosian, innovative auction app Fair Warning, the brainchild of former Christie's co-chairman/industry legend Loic Gouzer and MakersPlace, the premiere NFT platform and one of the space's earliest enablers, under Fischer's vision of evolving art and objects.

