Paralyzed Veterans of America releases statement on the nomination of PVA Executive Director Carl Blake to Department of Veterans Affairs' Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America National President Charles Brown today released the following statement on President Biden's announcement of his intention to nominate PVA Executive Director Carl Blake to serve on the Department of Veterans Affairs' Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission – an independent, bipartisan group established by the VA MISSION Act in 2018 to review VA's recommendations for how they can modernize their infrastructure and improve care to veterans.

"The VA healthcare system provides direct medical care to more than seven million veterans every year – many of whom (like myself and our members) heavily depend on that specialized care available from the VA to address our spinal cord injuries and diseases. For that care to be successfully carried out, VA's infrastructure of over 1,750 access points – including its medical centers, outpatient clinics, Vet Centers, SCI/D Centers, long-term care facilities, and community living centers, must be in line with an accurate assessment of available community resources and the true needs of veterans, particularly those with catastrophic disabilities.

Paralyzed Veterans of America applauds the White House for nominating our Executive Director Carl Blake to sit on VA's AIR Commission. This Commission will play a vital role in determining the future of VA-provided care for our nation's veterans, and Carl would be well-suited to serve as a commissioner. A U.S. Army veteran who sustained a spinal cord injury during a parachuting accident and a longtime PVA leader, Carl knows the military, understands the intricacies of VA care, and listens regularly to veterans receiving VA care. A graduate of the United States Military Academy and now father of a West Point cadet, and former PVA associate executive director of government relations, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to effectively communicate and collaborate in moving forward a comprehensive plan to rebuild and realign VA's infrastructure to better meet veterans' needs both now and in the future. With dedicated leaders, like Carl, on the AIR Commission, our veterans and the future of VA infrastructure would be in great hands."

