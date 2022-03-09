Proof Technology, Inc., a legal services marketplace, closes $7M Series A to continue rapid scaling

DENVER, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proof Technology, Inc., the service of process and e-filing platform that provides document delivery and e-filing through a network of law firms and process serving companies, today announced a $7M Series A funding round led by Blue Heron Capital, an operationally focused growth equity fund, and The LegalTech Fund, an early-stage sector-focused investor. Clio Ventures as well as existing investors Forward VC and Crossbeam Venture Partners are contributing to the round. Since it launched its technology in 2018, Proof Technology has grown to over 3,500 law firms and governmental agencies that use its platform for the delivery and e-filing of documents throughout the United States. Proof Technology will use this new capital to scale the platform, bring on new users, and cater to existing customers' unique needs.

"Blue Heron, The LegalTech Fund, and the investor syndicate represent a seasoned group of venture firms who have deep legal services experience. As we continue to expand our presence throughout the United States, we know we need partners who can help us scale on a national level and continue to win market share in the litigation marketplace," said Eric Voogt, Proof's Founder and CEO. "Most importantly, the firms in this round are a cultural fit who understand the vision of our company and the potential of our platform within the litigation practice ecosystem. We couldn't be more delighted to have such a strong group of investors supporting us."

As part of the round, Blue Heron Operating Advisor, Chris Weiler, will join the Proof Board of Directors. Chris is currently the Co-Founder and CEO of KLDiscovery, a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions for law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers. "Proof is a unique platform disrupting the process serving market with easy-to-use technology," said Chris Weiler. "I am excited to be working with Eric and the entire team at Proof to continue their impressive growth trajectory."

"We've been thrilled with Proof's work, both from a product-perspective and for filling a key need in the market," said Zach Posner, Managing Partner at The LegalTech Fund. "Proper service reduces barriers in the legal system, and Proof is bringing real innovation to the space. We're thrilled to be working with Eric and the team to help accelerate their work even further."

"When we launched Clio Ventures, we hoped to find startups who demonstrated innovative ways technology could improve the legal process," said Shubham Datta, Vice President Corporate Development at Clio. "Proof exemplifies our approach by enhancing service of process, which up until now could be unreliable and inefficient. We're thrilled to participate in Proof's early-stage growth as they continue to optimize an important part of the legal workflow—something we're passionate about unlocking for our customers."

Proof Technology through the Proof™ marketplace delivers the legal industry the only single platform that directly connects law firms, attorneys general and pro se parties directly with process servers for the physical delivery of legal documents. The core platform Proof™ combines machine learning that "reads" court documents and automatically extracts case caption information, geolocation of the closest process server to the defendant's or witness's address, remote printing through an integration with FedEx offices, and real-time, court-specific affidavits that combine case caption information with attempt data captured in the field automatically (geolocations and time/date stamps) and the efforts of the process server (photographs and a description of the attempt). Proof Technology's easy-to-use platform gives legal practitioners a fast, accurate and fully transparent experience that provides real-time updates and jurisdiction-specific documentation of the serve.

